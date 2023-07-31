Why is IShowSpeed hospitalised again? Latest update on streamer's health situation

Earlier today (July 31), YouTube streamer "IShowSpeed" was hospitalized for the second time this week. He and his cameraman (@slipperrz) confirmed that he was taken to the doctor for monitoring. Since then, there has been some positive news in the last hour. Slipz revealed that the doctors conducted an MRI, and fortunately, no further surgery will be required.

slipper @slipperrz Update: Speed had MRI done and no surgery is needed. The docs say inflammation and bacteria is not on his eye only his eyelid pic.twitter.com/2X7rQm365N

For those out of the loop, last week (July 29), IShowSpeed, who is in Japan, disclosed that he was experiencing cluster headaches. Subsequently, he was diagnosed with a severe sinus infection, which led to the swelling of his right eye.

Thankfully, the streamer is in no immediate danger. In fact, Slipz shared a video showing the streamer in a playful mood, where he can be seen singing along to a tune. The streamer himself shared an update on his YouTube channel:

"Love you, boys, just pray that I don't die."

"Could progress to meningitis if not treated right" - Slipz gives an update regarding IShowSpeed's latest appointment

The streaming community, especially IShowSpeed's fans, were deeply concerned when he was diagnosed with a confirmed sinus infection. He had to visit the hospital on July 30 and then returned again today for further checkups. However, the update that he does not need to undergo surgery has come as a huge relief to everyone.

Slipz, IShowSpeed's cameraman, has confirmed that although the streamer may not be in immediate danger, it is crucial for him to undergo the right treatment. If he doesn't receive proper care, there is a risk that his current condition may worsen. He stated:

"Sinusitis only right now. Docs have said it could progress to meningitis if not treated right which is why they’ve advised he stays in hospital for now."

slipper @slipperrz @ThomasColePrice Sinusitis only right now. Docs have said it could progress to meningitis if not treated right which is why they’ve advised he stays in hospital for now. Saw your messages and replies it’s all being watched closely he’s in good hands here

For those unfamiliar, meningitis is a serious medical condition that involves the inflammation of the meninges, which are the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

Symptoms of meningitis often include severe headaches, fever, neck stiffness, sensitivity to light, nausea, vomiting, confusion, and in severe cases, seizures, and coma. It can affect people of all ages, but infants, young children, teenagers, and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk.

What did fans say?

The latest positive updates about the YouTuber's condition have undoubtedly brought a sense of relief to his fans. Many of his supporters took to Twitter to share their reactions:

DarknessMrs @DarknessMrs1 @IShowReports Im so happy that he's okay

francisco pedroso @xispedroso97 🏼 @slipperrz Man, I wish I could be there with u guys rn. Much love to both of u

Callum @callum_whatling @IShowReports Wonder what drug he on

According to the latest updates, the streamer will continue to remain under observation for the time being. Due to his health condition, this also means that his Japan trip will be extended. As a result, his regular streaming schedule is not expected to resume until he returns to the US and has fully recovered.

Since his cameraman has been the primary source of updates, any new progress regarding IShowSpeed's health will likely come from him or the streamer himself.