Is IShowSpeed okay? Streamer undergoes emergency surgery in hospital for swollen eye

Prominent YouTube personality Darren "IShowSpeed" has sparked concerns from the online community ever since he opened up about his health. The streamer, who is currently in Japan, claimed to be suffering from "deadly headaches." He was rushed into surgery on July 30, 2023, after his right eye had swollen significantly.

Later that day, his cameraman and close friend, Slipper, disclosed that the Ohio native had been diagnosed with a severe sinus infection, and would recover with the help of prescribed medications. However, on July 31, 2023, IShowSpeed tweeted that he had been hospitalized again.

Slipper provided an update on the situation, revealing that the former Twitch streamer was back in the hospital for blood work. He added that doctors advised IShowSpeed to stay in the hospital for further observation.

Slipper's latest tweet reads:

"Yes, Speed (is) back in (the) hospital. They made an appointment for him to get blood work done when we left yesterday. After getting here this morning they advised he should stay at the hospital so they can monitor everything. He’s okay, just in pain as usual."

What happened to IShowSpeed? Exploring the entire timeline of the YouTube star's health situation

slipper @slipperrz yes speed back in hospital. they made an appointment for him to get blood work done when we left yesterday. after getting here this morning they advised he should stay at the hospital so they can monitor everything. he’s ok just in pain as usual

It all started on July 28, 2023, when Darren uploaded a YouTube Shorts titled, "i might die bye." In the video, he claimed to be suffering from cluster headaches, which he described as one of his worst experiences. He said:

"Right now, I have one of the worst experiences I am having right now. I can't even open up my eyes. I have this thing called a cluster headache. A deadly headache disease. I can't sleep, I can't eat, I can't do anything right now. It hurts so bad, chat. It hurts so bad. I can't do anything. It hurts."

The 18-year-old personality provided a health update two days later, on July 30, 2023. He was seen laying on a stretcher, with his right eye significantly swollen. Claiming that he was unaware of what was happening to him, IShowSpeed stated:

"Hello, guys. Quick update. I don't know what I have right now. But, I'm about to go through surgery right now. I've been feeling s**t, literally. Just, very bad. Like, my eye's... my eye's puffing up. It feels like a stab. It feels like somebody is stabbing my eye with a knife."

Darren's video editor and cameraman, Slipper, then started sharing updates about the streamer's health. In a series of tweets, he disclosed that the former had been diagnosed with a severe sinus infection:

slipper @slipperrz Docs saying most likely a severe sinus infection based on what they see from the CT scan.

Eye doctor says his eye should be fine (no damage like blindness). Now a sinus doctor is coming to check him out to confirm.

He's getting IV now for antibiotics and nutrients

Slipper later claimed that IShowSpeed was "very lucky" that the infection did not spread to the back of his eye:

slipper @slipperrz speed got very lucky his body pushed the extra bacteria from infection to the front of his eye and not the back. if it went behind his eye he would’ve lost vision permanently. god is good

Later that day, Slipper stated that Darren will be fine with prescribed medications and rest. He also shared a photo of the content creator leaving the hospital:

slipper @slipperrz twitter.com/slipperrz/stat… confirmed only just a really bad sinus infection. he will be okay with prescribed meds and a few days of resting. nothing long term

The online community has rallied in support of IShowSpeed, with thousands of fans and viewers praying and hoping for the content creator's quick recovery.