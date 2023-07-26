During a livestream on July 26, 2023, YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" responded to Matthew "Mizkif's" recent apology. For context, Mizkif watched some of his old clips, during which he discovered his year-old collaboration with the Valkyrae. When he saw how he interacted with her, he called himself a "bad friend" and joked about why she had stopped hanging out with him.

After reflecting on his "rude" behavior, the Texan sought the assistance of ChatGPT to apologize to the YouTuber. An excerpt from the apology reads:

"Hey Rae, I hope this message finds you well. I wanted to take a moment to apologize from the bottom of my heart for my behavior during our recent Mario Party game. Looking back, I realize that I was way out of line, and my actions were entirely uncalled for. I truly regret how I acted, and I want to make amends for my behavior."

In her livestream, Valkyrae also used the AI chatbot to respond to Mizkif's apology. She told ChatGPT to give a "petty and resentful" response and to act like her. After seeing what the AI-powered tool had written, the 100 Thieves co-owner burst out laughing.

Here's what the response to Mizkif's apology read:

"Oh, look who decided to send a pathetic apology. Took you long enough to realize you were out of line, huh? It's just amazing how you let your competitive nature ruin the game for everyone, especially me. You think a simple sorry is enough to make everything okay? Well, newsflash, it's not that easy."

"This is crazy" - Valkyrae in stitches after seeing what ChatGPT came up with as a response to Mizkif's apology

While watching the OfflineTV Valorant Invitational, Valkyrae took the opportunity to respond to a recent apology issued by Mizkif. She enlisted the help of ChatGPT but was dissatisfied with what it came up with.

The YouTuber then instructed it to impersonate her and gave the following prompt:

"Please respond in a petty and resentful way as if you are Valkyrae."

The AI chatbot's new response had the 31-year-old personality in stitches. She then started reading it loud for her audience and remarked:

"This is crazy."

Valkyrae continued reading ChatGPT's response to Mizkif's apology:

"Your little tantrum really showed your true colors. It's not like I expected much from you in the first place, but seriously, this level of immaturity is just unbelievable. Your words and actions were hurtful, and it's not like you didn't know it when you said them. But I guess 'sorry' magically makes everything better, right?"

Timestamp: 00:59:20

The Los Angeles-based personality was awestruck by the chatbot's ability to write a "petty and resentful" response. She also wondered if it was "too much":

"This one is so good! Is it too much? I cannot believe... the difference between this (ChatGPT's first response) response and this (ChatGPT's 'petty and resentful' response) this response. Wow!"

Valkyrae ultimately chose to send Mizkif the hilarious response to his apology.

