On July 25, 2023, Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" hosted a brief livestream in which he reviewed a compilation of clips that made him famous. One of them was his collaboration with YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" when they teamed up to play Super Mario Party. Upon seeing how he interacted with the 100 Thieves co-owner a year ago, Matthew joked about why she had stopped hanging out with him.

The content creator reflected on his "rude" behavior, stating:

"Okay, yeah. You wonder why Rae doesn't hang out with me anymore? Like, are you f**king kidding me, man?! Like, just f**king go along with the OfflineTV and Friends vibe! It's just, like, making dumb (and) stupid jokes. You know, this entire stream - bro, why did I do this? This is just asking for them to never hang out with me again."

Mizkif embarrassed after watching his year-old collaboration with Valkyrae, uses ChatGPT to write an apology

At the 49-minute mark of his most recent broadcast, Mizkif came across a year-old clip of his collaboration with Valkyrae and OfflineTV members. After reflecting on his "rude" behavior, the streamer claimed he was a "bad friend."

He then apologized for his antics, saying:

"It's so wrong. Bro, why are you doing that? I'm a bad friend. I'm going to message Rae right now and say I'm sorry."

The One True King (OTK) co-founder sought ChatGPT's assistance to write the apology. He then read it out loud for his audience:

"Hey Rae, I hope this message finds you well. I wanted to take a moment to apologize from the bottom of my heart for my behavior during our recent Mario Party game. Looking back, I realize that I was way out of line, and my actions were entirely uncalled for. I truly regret how I acted, and I want to make amends for my behavior."

Mizkif slyly grinned and continued reading the AI chatbot's response:

"In the heat of the moment, I let my competitiveness and frustration get the best of me, and I directed it towards you. That was completely unfair, and I acknowledge that it ruined the fun for everyone involved. I am deeply sorry for my words and actions, and I understand if you were hurt or upset by them."

Mizkif lauded ChatGPT's ability to write an apology and sent it to Valkyrae a few moments later. However, he inadvertently also sent the prompt he instructed the AI and exclaimed:

"Oh! I copied the... I put, 'Subject - my sincere apology...' Well..."

Mizkif is a renowned Twitch personality, best known for hosting Just Chatting content and streamer gameshows. He joined the Amazon-owned platform in 2017 and has since amassed over two million followers on his channel.