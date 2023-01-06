Twitch streamer Natalia "Alinity" took to her channel to host a Just Chatting livestream on January 5. She also spent some time interacting with the viral AI chatbot system, ChatGPT.

Alinity asked the chatbot to name the best female streamers on Twitch. After mentioning notable personalities such as Imane "Pokimane" and Felicia "KittyPlays," ChatGPT also named Jaryd "Summit1g."

Natalia was taken aback by Summit1g's unexpected mention and laughed. She also wondered why the AI classified the FPS star as a female streamer.

Alinity "teaches" AI that Summit1g is a male Twitch streamer

At the 01:42 mark of her January 5 broadcast, Alinity asked ChatGPT about the best Twitch streamers. According to AI, Ninja, Shroud, PewDiePie, Tfue, and Myth were among the "most popular and successful" personalities.

Natalia stated that the AI's response was "okay," and wondered what the top names would look like if PewDiePie was on Twitch. She then asked ChatGPT about the best female streamers.

The chatbot's response stunned Natalia and the audience. It said:

"There are many talented and popular female streamers on Twitch, and it can be difficult to determine who the best ones are as opinions on this topic can vary. Some of the most popular and successful female streamers include Imane "Pokimane" Anys, Jaryd "Summit1g" Lazar, and Felicia "KittyPlays" Day."

Timestamp: 01:42:30

ChatGPT went on to say that there are "many other talented and popular" female content creators on the platform:

"These streamers have large and dedicated communities of followers, and they often stream a variety of games and content. There are many other talented and popular female streamers on Twitch, and the platform is home to a diverse and vibrant community of creators."

The unexpected mention of Summit1g caught Natalia by surprise, and she exclaimed:

"Summit?! Felicia 'KittyPlays.' Wait... why does it think that Summit is a girl?"

Alinity corrected ChatGPT by instructing that Summit1g is a male content creator. After the latter rectified its mistake, the former added:

"We thought something! We thought him something!"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The hilarious clip was a highly upvoted post on r/LivestreamFail, with over 55 community members chiming in. Redditor u/Bored0055 stated:

Another Reddit user, u/dhowl, speculated why ChatGPT was providing "dated answers:"

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Alinity is a well-known Just Chatting content creator who has been livestreaming on Twitch since 2016. She currently has over 1.4 million followers, and an average of 3,777 viewers tune in to watch her live broadcasts.

