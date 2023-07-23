What is the OfflineTV SoloQ Valorant Invitational? Rules, participants, and dates revealed 

The OfflineTV SoloQ Valorant Invitational is slated to start July 24 with a variety of gamers — from professional players to streamers. With no proper or established teams, this tournament is not going to be like mainstream conventional competitions. However, most in-game rules from the VCT will apply. The OfflineTV SoloQ Valorant Invitational will continue till July 25.

Its matches will be held in a round-robin format, with players being sorted into different squads fairly to ensure a gamer never has the same teammates in more than one match. Each player will be competing against others in their tier and not as a team.

While the tournament was announced last week, its trailer was recently offered, providing insight into relevant rules and all the participants.

Everything you need to know about the OfflineTV SoloQ Valorant Invitational: Rules and format explained

OTV member Disguised Toast has his fingers in multiple pies, with his VCT Game Changers team recently qualifying for that competition's main event, achieving what the DSG men's squad has not done yet. He will also be hosting the OfflineTV SoloQ Valorant Invitational.

The tournament rules are quite different from more traditional Valorant events. For starters, its solo queue element indicates players will not be competing in teams but rather individually. To that end, they have been categorized into five tiers according to their ranks.

Here is a full list of participants for the OfflineTV SoloQ Valorant Invitational sorted by tiers:

Pro: Tarik, TenZ, Asuna, Cryocells, Clear, TBA Immortal: QuarterJade, Masayoshi, Foolish Gamers, Nick (Falco), Tiffae, Shiphtur Ascendant: Sydeon, PeterPark, Starsmitten, Aimen, Tenzin, Bnans Platinum-Diamond: Valkyrae, Ludwig, Slime, Yoojin, FrtingGlitter, Meili Silver- Gold: LilyPichu, Michael Reeves, Scarra, Lena Lemon, Brodin Plett, Ljerny

Each tier has six players, including big names from the Valorant streaming and professional communities. To keep things fair, the squads at any given time will contain one individual from each of the aforementioned tiers. The idea is to shuffle the rosters in such a way that each participant will be teaming up with different people in every game during this event's round-robin stage.

As there are no concrete teams, scoring is unlike other Valorant tournaments. Each player will be competing against others in their tier, with the number of matches they win and rounds they secure awarding them points.

After this round-robin stage ends, the top-two-scoring players from each tier will be sorted into two teams who will battle it out in a traditional best-of-three match in the playoffs. The best performers in each tier will get a custom-made Oni Katana.

Where and when to watch?

Fans looking forward to watching the OfflineTV SoloQ Valorant Invitational to catch their favorite streamer or professional player must tune in to OTV's official Twitch channel on July 24 and 25 at 1:30 pm PST. The site's chat will also be able to vote on which maps players play.