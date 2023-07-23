"I've never been this far in any esports!" - Disguised Toast emotional after DSG Game Changers team qualifies for the main event

On July 22, 2023, popular Twitch streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" hosted a watch party to review his all-female Valorant esports team's match against Supernova Galaxy at the Valorant Game Changers. Following a series of intense rounds, the internet personality's team emerged victorious, as DSG Katarina killed SNG Mili.

Upon seeing this, Disguised Toast joyfully exclaimed:

"And, it's that easy! Gg! We made it! We made it!"

A few moments later, the 31-year-old content creator examined the tournament bracket. He became emotional after seeing his team qualify for the main event, saying:

"We made it to the main event! I've never been this far in any esports! Our Valorant Game Changers team has gone further than any of our other teams, ever!"

"Now I have to spend $20,000 on a boot camp" - Disguised Toast "cries" after his Game Changers qualify for the main event

After watching his Game Changers team qualify for the main event, Disguised Toast addressed the community and "cried" because he had to spend $20,000 on the team's boot camp.

He then revealed that the esports organization, The Guard, offered assistance by making their PC setups available for use:

"And, now I have to spend $20,000 on a boot camp. (The streamer acts as if he is crying) It's all right! Because our friends at The Guard offered their PCs for use. Big shout out to The Guard. #StanGuard. We've still got to get out flights and Airbnb, though."

The OfflineTV member joked that he initially wanted to save money by housing his Game Changers team in the "middle of nowhere." However, because of their performance, he would now accommodate them in an "okay Airbnb":

"I want to get them, like, an okay Airbnb. I thought about putting them in the middle of nowhere and saving some money there. But, we should probably get somewhere that's not... like, Skid Row. But, I'm telling you now - Airbnb prices near Skid Row (are) super cheap! Super cheap! Real affordable."

Disguised Toast explained why he wanted the team members to get together in one place to compete at the main event:

"'Is the main event on LAN?' No, it's online. But, I think it's better if the players can practice and play IRL and, you know, team synergy building. As they say."

Disguised Toast announced Team DSG's return to the professional Valorant esports scene on July 11, 2023. At the time of writing, his all-female Game Changers roster consisted of Hannah "hannah," Katherine "Katarina," misu, Nathan "nathn," and unstable.