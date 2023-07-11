DSG makes a comeback to Valorant esports with Disguised Toast announcing roster for VCT Game Changers

Twitch streamer Disguised Toast's DSG esports will be returning to Valorant with a new VCT Game Changers team that will compete at the North America Series 2: Open Qualifier starting on Thursday, July 13. This is the Offline TV member's second foray into the Game Changers series as the previous team comprising a number of popular streamers such as Kyedae and QuarterJade failed to make a splash.

This time Disguised Toast has gone along a different route, and the roster has esports personalities that have been playing Valorant in a professional capacity for some years. The current DSG Game Changers roster includes these players:

hannah (Hannah Reyes)

Katarina (Katherine Patrone)

misu

nathn (Nathan Hoang)

unstable

The team will be coached by Chris "Huijinyong." The previous head coach, Ruin, left the organization in April.

"I have now committed to losing 1.5 million dollars a month with this new signing": Disguised Toast announces new DSG Valorant Game Changers Team

The first DSG VCT Game Changers team was quite an experiment, with four of the five players being professional streamers with no prior experience in the Valorant esports scene. The team was led by Lydia "TupperWarePlays," who was the only one with prior experience at a professional level. The players were a hotchpotch of content creators from organizations such as 100 Thieves and Offline TV.

With popular names such as Kyedae, QuarterJade, Sydeo, and TrulyTenzin on the team, the roster was quite successful in drawing a lot of eyes to the tournament. Their first match was in fact a highlight for NA Game Changers, clocking in a high concurrent viewership that exceeded 100,000.

Timestamp 0:03:26

While Disguised Toast was commended for increasing the event's viewership and putting it on the radar of many prospective watchers, the team failed to qualify. However, the streamer has high hopes for his new team. While discussing the roster on his stream and watching the DSG League of Legends team play in the NACL, he joked about how he would have to pay more money to run the organization now:

"All right, not being happy with losing one million dollars a month. I have now committed to losing 1.5 million dollars a month with this new signing. And they are playing this week. Exciting!"

As per financial records released by Disgsuied Toast himself, it appears that his esports venture has cost him a lot of money. He also added that they will be playing the upcoming Valorant Game Changers Series:

"They are playing in three days in the second Game Changers series. It's actually going to be a pretty exciting one. I'm going to get nervous again."

It appears that Disguised Toast has listened to the severe backlash that his first DSG Game Changers team received after the news that he was only signing popular streamers angered some in the community.

Poll : 0 votes