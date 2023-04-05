The backlash received by Disguised Toast for his roster selection for the DSG VCT Game Changers Valorant team has turned into high praise from fans and management as the tournament's viewership skyrocketed during their first match today. The star-packed DSG roster boasts highly popular streamers such as Kyedae and QuarterJade, a decision that drew criticism from the competitive community who felt left out due to the inclusion of content creators in a VCT team.

However, fans have rallied behind the team as the combined peak concurrent viewership of the Game Changers Open Qualifiers crossed the 100K mark.

Even the Head of Valorant League management for North America Derek Dennis has confirmed the same, calling the milestone "amazing" in a tweet:

"[Pretty] sure our peak combined across all channels cleared 100k! Exciting stuff!"

"This is good for GC": Twitter celebrates as Disguised Toast's DSG drastically increases viewership numbers of the Valorant Game Changers Open Qualifiers

Dennis' tweet was a reply to a thread by Heather "Sapphire" Garozzo, executive producer of Radiant GG and the winner of the Panel's Choice Award at the Esports Awards this year.

As a former esports player and part of an organization aimed at promoting and supporting women gamers, Garozzo was thrilled with the Game Changers Open Qualifiers viewership numbers and compared it with previous iterations of the tournament.

She also mentioned the backlash that DSG faced after Disguised Toast announced the roster a few weeks ago and maintained that their addition to the tournament has been a good thing:

"People weirdly upset that the @Disguised GC team exists but Day 1 of the Open Qualifier has 24,000+ concurrent viewers 6 rounds into the first match. Last year's GC Series 3 Open Qualifier Day 1 PEAKED at 8,529. This is good for GC."

This is good for GC People weirdly upset that the @Disguised GC team exists but Day 1 of the Open Qualifier has 24,000+ concurrent viewers 6 rounds into the first match.Last years GC Series 3 Open Qualifier Day 1 PEAKED at 8,529.This is good for GC People weirdly upset that the @Disguised GC team exists but Day 1 of the Open Qualifier has 24,000+ concurrent viewers 6 rounds into the first match.Last years GC Series 3 Open Qualifier Day 1 PEAKED at 8,529.This is good for GC👏 https://t.co/18uMwhfBcM

Sapphire also noted that more people were watching the GC Open Qualifiers via other channels, namely Disguised Toast's Twitch Watch Party, which had around 40K concurrent viewers at its peak.

Another big channel that was streaming the game was Valkyrae over on YouTube Gaming as she supported her streamer friends.

More Twitter reactions

Here are some more Twitter reactions about DSG boosting Valorant Game Changers Open Qualifiers:

Slumpii @ItsSlumpii @sapphiReGG @Disguised content teams are the future, why ppl are mad at that I have no idea. the gc scene should be about building eachother up. @sapphiReGG @Disguised content teams are the future, why ppl are mad at that I have no idea. the gc scene should be about building eachother up.

Ciaran @ciaran128 @sapphiReGG @Disguised Scrappy org full of popular streamers feels like proper esports heritage to me. Perfect! @sapphiReGG @Disguised Scrappy org full of popular streamers feels like proper esports heritage to me. Perfect!

Dominique @RiotGoober4Life @sapphiReGG @Disguised I am blown away by the viewership numbers! I love this for the community @sapphiReGG @Disguised I am blown away by the viewership numbers! I love this for the community 👏

How did DSG fair in their first Open Qualifiers?

Disguised Toast received a lot of flak for choosing big streamers such as Sydeon, TrulyTenzin, Kyedae, and QuarterJade for the roster of DSG. However, in their first match under the leadership of their IGL TupperWarePlays, they won against SHIFT X 2-0 to qualify for the next round.

Here's how Disguised Toast responded to the backlash after announcing the DSG GC Valorant roster.

