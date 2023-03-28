Disguised Toast responds to backlash after signing popular female streamers to his Game Changers Valorant team

Canadian streamer and esports owner Jeremy "Disguised Toast" has taken to his Twitter account to respond to recent criticism regarding the naming of his roster for the VALORANT Game Changers Open Qualifiers. In a series of tweets, he explained that he named four popular streamers, Jodi “QuarterJade”, Kyedae “Kyedae”, Sydney “Sydeon”, and Tenzin “TrulyTenzin”, alongside in-game leader Lydia “tupperware,” due to a lack of research time.

Disguised Toast acknowledged that the decision to name popular streamers has been met with criticism, but he assured his followers that the team is taking their roles seriously.

DSG Toast @DisguisedToast irene 🦦 @jellyfishval2 as someone who competes in gamechangers primarily and cares about the growth of the scene and its players, it feels disrespectful that dsg originally asks for actual players to build a roster for gamechangers and then builds a team w 4 very popular streamers (PLEASE READ BELOW) twitter.com/disguised/stat… as someone who competes in gamechangers primarily and cares about the growth of the scene and its players, it feels disrespectful that dsg originally asks for actual players to build a roster for gamechangers and then builds a team w 4 very popular streamers (PLEASE READ BELOW) twitter.com/disguised/stat… Been seeing some backlash over the GC roster announcement so I'd like to address things here: twitter.com/jellyfishval2/… Been seeing some backlash over the GC roster announcement so I'd like to address things here: twitter.com/jellyfishval2/…

Disguised Toast's response to criticism of his DSG team for VALORANT Game Changers

The criticism against Disguised Toast was largely centered around the fact that the roster did not include "actual" gamers. Many in the gaming community believe that team owners should prioritize giving opportunities to up-and-coming players rather than popular streamers. This idea was encapsulated by Twitter user Irene (@jellyfishval2):

irene 🦦 @jellyfishval2 DSG @Disguised



players:

@QuarterJade

@kyedae

@Sydeon

@TrulyTenzin

(In-Game Leader)



coach:

@CoachRuin



They'll be streaming their scrims and practice throughout the week!



In response, Jeremy stated that he did not have enough time to form a team in under a month, hence he went towards a more content-driven team that was more accessible to him at the time:

DSG Toast @DisguisedToast A month ago I asked who the best unsigned GC player was - I received a lot of great recommendation but ultimately felt like there was not enough time to put together a team responsibly in just under a month.



The structure would just not be in place to support a new team. A month ago I asked who the best unsigned GC player was - I received a lot of great recommendation but ultimately felt like there was not enough time to put together a team responsibly in just under a month.The structure would just not be in place to support a new team.

Furthermore, he assured that the members will be taking the competition seriously:

DSG Toast @DisguisedToast "it feels disrespectful that dsg asks for actual players to build a roster for gamechangers and then builds a team w 4 streamers"



I assure all the girls on the team are taking this event very seriously and they all meet the criteria set out by Riot to participate. "it feels disrespectful that dsg asks for actual players to build a roster for gamechangers and then builds a team w 4 streamers"I assure all the girls on the team are taking this event very seriously and they all meet the criteria set out by Riot to participate.

He also felt that streamers and content creators should not be alienated from the competitive scene, adding that everyone is on their own grind:

DSG Toast @DisguisedToast You do not get to gatekeep them from this event just because they are streamers.



Respectfully - no player is owed anything in the competitive space. Everyone is grinding. Everyone is sacrificing their own time to make it. You don't deserve an org more than the next person. You do not get to gatekeep them from this event just because they are streamers.Respectfully - no player is owed anything in the competitive space. Everyone is grinding. Everyone is sacrificing their own time to make it. You don't deserve an org more than the next person.

He also mentioned that GC1 is a low-tier event that usually attracts fewer eyeballs. The inclusion of streamers will only add more attention and contribute to the growth of the game:

DSG Toast @DisguisedToast I still wanted to do something cool for GC1 because I really believe that it is an under-serve market that other orgs and even Riot themselves haven't fully realized yet.



And my hope is the added attention show the world that there is a demand for valo content such as this. I still wanted to do something cool for GC1 because I really believe that it is an under-serve market that other orgs and even Riot themselves haven't fully realized yet.And my hope is the added attention show the world that there is a demand for valo content such as this.

Another point that Disguised Toast highlighted involved the financial side of it. He stated his unwillingness to shell out as much as $300K for a team that he barely researched:

DSG Toast @DisguisedToast Financially, after doing more research, I also wasn't ready quite yet to commit $300,000 off a whim without more time given understanding the space.



And I didn't want to sign a team solely based off exposure because I GUARANTEE you - people will get even more made at me for that Financially, after doing more research, I also wasn't ready quite yet to commit $300,000 off a whim without more time given understanding the space.And I didn't want to sign a team solely based off exposure because I GUARANTEE you - people will get even more made at me for that

In the concluding tweet of his response, Disguised Toast explained that he decided to go with a content-driven team, siding with a more laid-back approach than an out-and-out competitive one:

DSG Toast @DisguisedToast So I went with the content approach, I was very upfront with Tupperware and Ruin about my intentions.



They would be joining for the experience and novelty of it, as well as showcasing the world their incredible set of skills and knowledge. So I went with the content approach, I was very upfront with Tupperware and Ruin about my intentions.They would be joining for the experience and novelty of it, as well as showcasing the world their incredible set of skills and knowledge. https://t.co/0WKBswtvqi

Here's what the fans said

Jeremy's Twitter thread generated a lot of comments, with many praising him for including women creators who are often overlooked within the gaming community:

sapphiRe @sapphiReGG @DisguisedToast Hi, u don't know me but I've competed longer than most GC players have been alive & potentially in more events than any other woman. It took me a decade to realize how important it was to inspire more women to compete. I think competing in esports is the best thing on Earth 1/? @DisguisedToast Hi, u don't know me but I've competed longer than most GC players have been alive & potentially in more events than any other woman. It took me a decade to realize how important it was to inspire more women to compete. I think competing in esports is the best thing on Earth 1/?

sapphiRe @sapphiReGG @DisguisedToast Nothing compares to the feeling of winning a World Championship in front of 3,000+ live fans. I've now dedicated my life giving women the tools, confidence and opportunities to compete but we need allies like you too. 2/? @DisguisedToast Nothing compares to the feeling of winning a World Championship in front of 3,000+ live fans. I've now dedicated my life giving women the tools, confidence and opportunities to compete but we need allies like you too. 2/?

꧁☀️brooke☀️꧂ RAE YEAR @luminirae @DisguisedToast It's weird how they say "actual players" as if they don't regularly play valorant, I get they mean professional players but you don't need to be "professional" to participate in a tournament, especially doubling down to "because they're streamers" streamers can compete too @DisguisedToast It's weird how they say "actual players" as if they don't regularly play valorant, I get they mean professional players but you don't need to be "professional" to participate in a tournament, especially doubling down to "because they're streamers" streamers can compete too

PROD @ProdCM_ 🏻 @DisguisedToast People will bash anything I like the team @DisguisedToast People will bash anything I like the team 👍🏻

Toasty🍞 @NamToast @DisguisedToast you always have the best intentions, yet people always have something negative to say. continue doing what you always do, we support you! 🫶 @DisguisedToast you always have the best intentions, yet people always have something negative to say. continue doing what you always do, we support you! 🫶 https://t.co/NLaVhxtCMX

s @ssamipp @DisguisedToast Some people just salty they don’t have team ignore @DisguisedToast Some people just salty they don’t have team ignore

blue 💙 파란 ✨ vtuber @btwbluwu @DisguisedToast w thread, thanks for addressing it and for everything you do, toast. you continue to prove to be one of the most thoughtful and considerate creators out there @DisguisedToast w thread, thanks for addressing it and for everything you do, toast. you continue to prove to be one of the most thoughtful and considerate creators out there

Riot's sanctioned tournaments, VCT Game Changers, are intended for women and underrepresented genders. The revamped structure entails that the preliminary rounds will begin during the initial week of April, and the North American Series 1 of the Game Changers will commence during the following week.

