Disguised Toast responds to backlash after signing popular female streamers to his Game Changers Valorant team

Canadian streamer and esports owner Jeremy "Disguised Toast" has taken to his Twitter account to respond to recent criticism regarding the naming of his roster for the VALORANT Game Changers Open Qualifiers. In a series of tweets, he explained that he named four popular streamers, Jodi “QuarterJade”, Kyedae “Kyedae”, Sydney “Sydeon”, and Tenzin “TrulyTenzin”, alongside in-game leader Lydia “tupperware,” due to a lack of research time.
Disguised Toast acknowledged that the decision to name popular streamers has been met with criticism, but he assured his followers that the team is taking their roles seriously.
Disguised Toast's response to criticism of his DSG team for VALORANT Game Changers
The criticism against Disguised Toast was largely centered around the fact that the roster did not include "actual" gamers. Many in the gaming community believe that team owners should prioritize giving opportunities to up-and-coming players rather than popular streamers. This idea was encapsulated by Twitter user Irene (@jellyfishval2):
In response, Jeremy stated that he did not have enough time to form a team in under a month, hence he went towards a more content-driven team that was more accessible to him at the time:
Furthermore, he assured that the members will be taking the competition seriously:
He also felt that streamers and content creators should not be alienated from the competitive scene, adding that everyone is on their own grind:
He also mentioned that GC1 is a low-tier event that usually attracts fewer eyeballs. The inclusion of streamers will only add more attention and contribute to the growth of the game:
Another point that Disguised Toast highlighted involved the financial side of it. He stated his unwillingness to shell out as much as $300K for a team that he barely researched:
In the concluding tweet of his response, Disguised Toast explained that he decided to go with a content-driven team, siding with a more laid-back approach than an out-and-out competitive one:
Here's what the fans said
Jeremy's Twitter thread generated a lot of comments, with many praising him for including women creators who are often overlooked within the gaming community:
Riot's sanctioned tournaments, VCT Game Changers, are intended for women and underrepresented genders. The revamped structure entails that the preliminary rounds will begin during the initial week of April, and the North American Series 1 of the Game Changers will commence during the following week.
Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki