"This viewpoint is pessimistic for no reason" - Tarik provides his take on controversy surrounding Disguised Toast's Game Changers Valorant team

On March 28, 2023, Twitch streamer Tarik reacted to the recent controversy surrounding fellow content creator Jeremy "Disguised Toast's" Game Changers Valorant team. For context, the latter recently announced that he signed Kyedae, QuarterJade, Sydeon, and TrulyTenzin, along with TupperWarePlays to his second professional Valorant esports team:

Open Qualifiers starts April 4th! Introducing the DSG Game Changers team!players: @tupperwareplays (In-Game Leader)coach:They'll be streaming their scrims and practice throughout the week!Open Qualifiers starts April 4th! Introducing the DSG Game Changers team!players:@QuarterJade @kyedae @Sydeon @TrulyTenzin @tupperwareplays (In-Game Leader)coach:@CoachRuin They'll be streaming their scrims and practice throughout the week!Open Qualifiers starts April 4th! https://t.co/ETXHZ1F95k

However, the revelation sparked outrage within the online community, as some Twitter users accused Disguised Toast of being "disrespectful." They claimed that DSG initially asked for "actual players." Instead, they chose to bolster the squad with popular content creators.

Upon seeing the now-deleted social media update, Tarik stated that Disguised Toast is the team owner and can do whatever he wants. He further stated that DSG's Game Changers roster is advantageous because it will increase exposure to the esports scene. Continuing further on this topic, the New Yorker said:

"I think that this viewpoint, is just, like, super pessimistic for no reason. That's kind of where I am going towards. Because at the end of the day, this is going to still highlight other Game Changer teams. Still bring more eyes to the Game Changers."

Tarik shares his thoughts on Disguised Toast signing popular streamers to his Game Changers Valorant team

Tarik reacted to the recent debacle at the five-hour mark of his broadcast on March 28. He initially stated that he didn't understand why Disguised Toast's Game Changers Valorant team was seemingly getting hate from the online community. He then jokingly referred to the latter's lineup as a "clout squad."

The former CS:GO pro began looking for the now-deleted social media update, in which a Twitter user expressed their displeasure with the Game Changers squad. After reading it, Tarik stated:

"Oh, come on! I see what the point is being made. I see what point is being made. But it's like... bruh! It's just, like, being salty. But it's not your team, though! I feel like this person is being salty about something that they don't have the place to be salty about. But everyone is due to their opinion."

The 27-year-old said that he understood the Twitter user's perspective. However, from Disguised Toast's point of view, signing the aforementioned content creators into his second roster was a "great pickup."

Timestamp: 05:02:05

While reading the former Facebook Gaming streamer's response to the controversy, Tarik stated that the Twitter user was "stretching out" the matter and further explained his opinion:

"I guess, I can see why they're saying this is going to be a bad representation of Game Changers because they're not intending on competing. But, what if they are? Like, I mean, I guess they stated it's one-off for them. But still what, dude? It's good for the Game Changers scene, regardless."

Tarik claimed that even if Disguised Toast's team gets outclassed in the professional league, it will still be a good initiative because it has the potential to attract more viewers:

"Because these players are competing in it and it's bringing more exposure to it, regardless. So, if they get stomped, so what? They did it for fun, and regardless, it's bringing in all those new eyes to the Game Changers."

After suggesting that the Twitter user was being "super pessimistic," the Twitch star added:

"Just because they didn't get, like, the 'most competitive team,' which would've probably been harder to do. Because, then Toast would have to dish out way more money to get those players. It's still something positive for the scene."

Fans react to Tarik's clip

The YouTube comments section featured over 35 fan reactions. Here's what they had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via POG Highlights/YouTube)

While one viewer stated that they were more interested in watching Game Changers after learning that their favorite streamers were involved, another community member stated that they were unaware of the professional league until Disguised Toast tweeted about it.

