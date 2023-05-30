"Twice as much as expected": Disguised Toast reveals he will lose about a million dollars this year operating DSG

Twitch streamer and recent esporting org owner Disguised Toast has revealed that he will lose about a million dollars in 2023 operating DSG and its Valorant and League of Legends team. The creator shared a screenshot of a document from his accountant that detailed the monthly cost of maintaining the organization, which adds up to a net loss of $992K over the course of this calendar year.

Jeremy "Disguised Toast"'s entry into VCT and the LCS ecosystems has been hailed by fans and other exporting personalities as a positive endeavor. His DSG Valorant team's entry in the NA Challengers saw a couple of other streamers, such as Ludwig and MoistCr1TiKaL, start their own teams. However, running and funding an esporting organization is not cheap.

In a recent tweet, Jeremy revealed that after his latest League of Legends team announcement, he would be losing twice the money he expected:

"Just got off a call with my accountant and apparently, I'm going to be spending twice as much as I expected for DSG. -$1,000,000"

"Holy sh*t!": Fans react to Disguised Toast revealing how much money he is slated to lose for DSG esports

The Offline TV member has been quite vocal about his financial situation in the past, having talked about how much he pays his players and esporting staff on stream in a jocular manner. Only last week, the streamer told his viewers that in the event of starting a League of Legends team, he would be paying his players $500 per month.

Disguised Toast has seemingly taken the losses in stride, sharing memes with fans who have shared concern over the money he is losing by funding DSG. When one Twitter user raised questions about when he expects to turn a profit, he replied with the popular meme that other fans appreciated.

The streamer responding to concerned fans (Image via Twitter)

Here are more replies with fellow streamers such as Scarra and other esporting officials reacting to the news.

scarra @scarra @DisguisedToast Small dip before winning vct and league world Champs next year @DisguisedToast Small dip before winning vct and league world Champs next year

Peter Park @peterparkTV @DisguisedToast Upgraded my sub to a t3 hope that helps @DisguisedToast Upgraded my sub to a t3 hope that helps

Kevin @Miringrains @DisguisedToast Well.. I feel better about the 50k or so I’ve put into this @DisguisedToast Well.. I feel better about the 50k or so I’ve put into this

YFP boyc3 | Adam @boyc3_CS @DisguisedToast is there actually zero revenue coming in? Or are you blocking it out just to show total spent without revenue. Hopefully you can get some kind of income through partnerships and sponsors to lighten the load, that’s just not sustainable :/ @DisguisedToast is there actually zero revenue coming in? Or are you blocking it out just to show total spent without revenue. Hopefully you can get some kind of income through partnerships and sponsors to lighten the load, that’s just not sustainable :/

Kelby B. May @KelbyMay @DisguisedToast Those are rookie numbers Toast. FaZe loses $14m per quarter, but you're just starting so we'll give it time. @DisguisedToast Those are rookie numbers Toast. FaZe loses $14m per quarter, but you're just starting so we'll give it time.

Disguised Toast has conducted far more serious discussions on stream as well, having elucidated upon the culture of esports' financial side with his fans. Last month, he claimed that some industry "experts" were stealing paychecks, hampering growth in the field.

