Disguised Toast opens up about his financial situation, claims he is losing money after announcing professional League of Legends team

During a livestream on May 24, 2023, popular Twitch personality Jeremy "Disguised Toast" opened up about his current financial situation. The conversation began when he was discussing his recently announced professional League of Legends team, claiming to have already decided on who he planned to sign to the roster.

The content creator also joked about paying the professional gamers $500 per head. Continuing the jest, he claimed that managing the team would cost him around $3,000 per month. Fans then asked him where he got "all this money," to which he responded by saying:

"I'm not. I'm literally losing money from my bank account. It's like... it's like a stock market... but it only goes down, which is not good."

Disguised Toast talks about his new League of Legends team and discusses how much he plans to pay his roster

At the 13-minute mark of his broadcast, Disguised Toast can be seen looking at player statistics for some of the most popular personalities in the professional League of Legends scene. He decided not to reveal who he chose to sign for DSG and explained:

"All right. I have decided on who I'm on going to sign. I can't tell you guys, thought. Because if I tell you guys who I'm going to sign, then... they're going to know I want to sign them and they're going to ask for more money."

The former Facebook Gaming streamer then joked about paying $500 per month to his DSG roster:

"I'm going to pay each of my players 500 bucks. Not in total. Guys, I'm not that cheap. Per month. I'm going to pay each of them 500 bucks a month. So, five players, that's $2,000. $500... plus a coach, that's $3k a month. Honestly, not that expensive! But, it all starts with a coach. Who do I know that has coaching experience?"

Timestamp: 00:13:00

Disguised Toast also discussed his financial situation, claiming that his bank account looked like the stock market was falling. He added:

"But, yeah. I'm looking to get into the League space with seven NACL (North American Challengers League) teams pulling out. You guys know me! I don't like it when people pull out of an agreement. So, I am looking... to at least help pick up some of these players that are now without a job."

Fans react

The YouTube comments section featured a couple of responses to Disguised Toast's clip, and here's a snapshot:

Fans discussing the streamer's clip (Image via POG Highlights/YouTube)

On the same day, Disguised Toast officially announced his entry into the professional League of Legends esports scene, with DSG competing in the North American Challengers League (NACL).

Poll : 0 votes