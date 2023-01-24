Disguised Toast reveals why he created DSG, says he's trying to get happiness "by siphoning joy from other people"

Twitch streamer Jeremy Wang, also known as "Disguised Toast" took to the Wisemen podcast, which is co-hosted by 100 Thieves' Hiko, to give his take on introducing his pro esports team.

Jeremy recently inducted himself into the world of esports after announcing his own pro Valorant esports team earlier this month. He confirmed that it will be called "Disguised" or simply "DSG." So far the roster includes Josh "steel," Drake "Exalt," Damion "XXiF," Amgalan "Genghsta," and Joseph "clear."

Speaking on the Wisemen podcast, Disguised Toast stated that his primary objective was:

"To get some kind of happiness by siphoning joy from other people."

Disguised Toast opens up on starting an esports team despite the industry facing a slump

The streamer tackled some of the interesting questions posed to him on the recent Wisemen podcast. Co-host Slasher asked the streamer for his opinions on entering the esports scene when the industry is going through a relative recession. He added:

"Why did you even decide to start doing all these?"

In response, the 31-year-old stated:

"I don't know, I really like gaming in general. The Tier two scene must be like popping, right? and I think a lot of esports org aren't just yet and some are and it wouldn't be crazy for me willing to take that risk with my small capital to field a really good team, like for relatively cheap. I say relatively cause it's still ultimately pretty expensive."

He continued:

"Also I kinda seen it all when it comes to like streaming in my own personal career."

He also spoke about clear, who is on his Valorant roster. Revealing that he is the most excited of all, Jeremy added:

"Definitely seen some of these younger players, especially Joseph "clear" be so excited about like pretty much anything that happens. He is like an excited golden retriever, like every time we play a game and we're like succeeding and stuff, one thing is like he's completely beaming and I feel a little less dead inside each time."

Fans react to the clip

The streaming community gave its take on Disguised Toast's latest speech about opening an esports team. Most of the comments were on the encouraging side. Here are some of the relevant reactions:

Disguised Toast has also revealed that his DSG Valorant team will compete in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT): Challengers Open Qualifiers.

