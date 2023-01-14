"Greatest logo in the history of esports" - Valorant community reacts to DSG's official logo and roster banner

Disguised Toast’s Valorant team, DSG, made their way into the competitive Valorant scene with an impressive win over Oxygen Esports. With that, they locked a spot for the NA Challengers scene. It was enough to make the streamer emotional, but the fans are excited about the logo for his esports team.

The logo for DSG, which looks like it was slapped together in MS Paint in roughly five minutes, has been a smash hit on the internet. Many want it to remain, and some stated they would only buy esports merch from here on if it looks like it was done in a paint program.

In a world with ultra-serious, generic designs, DSG's logo stands out among the rest of the pack.

"I just wanna say this is the greatest logo in the history of esports and it should never be changed."

Disguised Toast’s Valorant team DSG’s logo is a real hit with the fans

After it was announced that the DSG team had claimed a spot in NA Challengers for VCT, Disguised Toast stated that he guessed the squad needed a new logo.

Lira 🐝 @LiraBeeArt I drew a couple of different crosshairs, because I didn't know which one to use (generic crosshair, my crosshair in valo, a big red one🤣 ).. @DisguisedToast Here you goI drew a couple of different crosshairs, because I didn't know which one to use (generic crosshair, my crosshair in valo, a big red one🤣 ).. @DisguisedToast Here you go ☺️✨ I drew a couple of different crosshairs, because I didn't know which one to use (generic crosshair, my crosshair in valo, a big red one🤣 ).. https://t.co/emVDVRZSwy

(Keep the "getty images" in it as well to let the competition know you're so dedicated to winning in Val, you can't be bothered to put additional effort into your logo) @DisguisedToast This one is perfect!(Keep the "getty images" in it as well to let the competition know you're so dedicated to winning in Val, you can't be bothered to put additional effort into your logo) @DisguisedToast This one is perfect!(Keep the "getty images" in it as well to let the competition know you're so dedicated to winning in Val, you can't be bothered to put additional effort into your logo) https://t.co/imiiSMmJTa

This, of course, brought out tons of suggestions and prototypes. Everyone from regular Twitter users to OfflineTV itself had ideas.

Many came up with ideas ranging from comical to ultra-serious.

* @cooobies @DisguisedToast let everyone else have their cookie cutter logos, we have flair and jagged edges with our created on paint logo @DisguisedToast let everyone else have their cookie cutter logos, we have flair and jagged edges with our created on paint logo

Misa~ @MisaelCapria @DisguisedToast It's actually funny knowing how expensive running any team/esports org is to see a logo like this. And the better the team does the funny this gets. Imagine playing finals of a master with just a yellow shirt hand written "DSG" front and back in black markers. @DisguisedToast It's actually funny knowing how expensive running any team/esports org is to see a logo like this. And the better the team does the funny this gets. Imagine playing finals of a master with just a yellow shirt hand written "DSG" front and back in black markers.

ham @hamkshark @DisguisedToast Keep it! Been rooting for your team since your drawing reveal and I want to see Steel come up in Valorant! @DisguisedToast Keep it! Been rooting for your team since your drawing reveal and I want to see Steel come up in Valorant!

However, not everyone agreed with Disguised Toast on this one. Quite a few people on Twitter loved the current design and disagreed that it should ever be changed. Some felt it was very on-brand for Disguised Toast. Either way, most of his fans loved it. This even extended onto the Valorant Competitive subReddit.

The simplicity of the DSG banner and logo has become a runaway hit with fans online. This particular esports banner has layers to it, according to fans. Some highlighted that they love that steel is the only player not smiling. The responses also discussed why that is. The frown was a result of asking the team what they’re aiming at, or he’s simply channeling his anger into destroying other teams.

Another Redditor loved how the “T” of Toast was cleverly hidden within the G. It’s the little things about this logo that people loved and were there to support Disguised Toast’s esports endeavor.

This design for DSG is a hit with many fans, even if it came down to merchandising (Image via ValorantCompetitive/Reddit)

Some hope this logo stays, so they can buy its merchandise, while others remarked that Disguised Toast does plan to have a “boot camp” to get logos and merchandise stuff sorted out for DSG. The fact remains that many people hope that this logo stays in some form. Even if it’s within a more modern design.

One Redditor pointed out that if Disguised Toast wants the brand to grow, he will have to have a more mature, modern-looking logo instead of this one. This can be kept around for content and memes, but to be a marketable esports org, he’d have to have something else.

Fans of Disguised Toast's team will have to wait and see if the logo changes in the future, but it’s pretty clear that most fans want to see it stay exactly the way it is.

