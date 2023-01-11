Disguised Toast shares his opinion on watching Valorant Challengers Open Qualifiers, says it's like watching a "sports anime"

Twitch sensation Jeremy "Disguised Toast" took to his channel to watch his professional Valorant esports team, Disguised (also known as DSG), competing in the Valorant Challengers League 2023 Open Qualifiers.

Before the game began, the streamer explained how his team's roster had been preparing for the event. He also mentioned that watching the professional league was similar to watching a "sports anime" because of the backstories of the players and teams.

"I gained a lot of appreciation and respect for the players" - Disguised Toast on watching professional gamers compete at Valorant Challengers Open Qualifiers

During the first few minutes of his January 11 livestream, Disguised Toast revealed details about his team's scrims, stating that Team DSG's roster was scrimming five hours a day.

He followed up by saying that every team competing has been working "super hard" and that the Valorant Challengers Open Qualifiers were similar to a sports anime. He stated:

"They've been working hard by... no, every team has been working really super hard. That's what makes me sad, is that this is like a sports anime where every team in this tournament, each player, each character have their own backstory."

Timestamp: 00:15:20

The former Facebook Gaming content creator explained his rationale by drawing parallels between the professional gamers' backstories and typical anime plots:

"Like, 'Yeah, ever since I was a kid, I wanted to be in a Valo team.' And then, like you go to another team, 'Yeah, you know, my mom got sick, and this is how I'm going to like... get her medical bills paid,' and then like other team is like, 'We've been childhood friends since like the second grade. And our dream is to like play video games forever.'"

Disguised Toast stated that he felt bad for the teams that would get eliminated from the tournament:

"It's so sad! And like most of these teams are going to get eliminated. So you really, like just watching this from the sideline, I think I gained a lot of appreciation and respect for the players that go through all of this."

Fans react to the streamer's sentiments

Fans in the Twitch chat expressed a wide range of reactions, with several viewers sharing the Sadge Twitch emoticon. According to one community member, five hours of scrims was sufficient practice:

Fans in the Twitch chat react to the streamer's take (Image via Disguised Toast/Twitch)

For those unaware, Disguised Toast recently put together his own professional Valorant esports team. He announced the official roster on January 9. The team consists of Josh "steel," Drake "Exalt," Damion "XXiF," Amgalan "Genghsta," and Joseph "clear."

