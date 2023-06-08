The Guard vs. Oxygen Esports - VCT NA Challengers League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Challengers League NA is in its last stage. It started off with a total of 12 teams that were divided into two groups for Split 1 and Split 2. Here, they got a chance to get to a higher position on their table and make their way to the Playoffs. This is where two NA teams will qualify for VCT Americas: Ascension where they will compete in Sao Paulo, Brazil, against the other top lineups from the Americas region. Day 6 of Playoffs has two matches lined up and one of them is between The Guard and Oxygen Esports.

Playoffs' Day 5 had two quick matchups. The first was between The Guard and G2 Esports. The former stood tall as they were able to dominate G2 and win the BO3 series by 2-0. The second match was between Oxygen Esports and FaZe Clan, where Oxygen defeated their opponent by 2-0 in the BO3 series.

The Guard vs. Oxygen Esports - Which team will be eliminated from VCT Challengers League NA?

Predictions

The Guard have come a long way in VCT. They were amongst the top teams in NA in 2022, and are filled with insanely talented players. The roster also qualified for an international event, VCT Stage 1: Masters Reykjavjík. The team have continued that level of form during the Challengers League.

Oxygen Esports has had a great performance in the VCT Challengers League. The team was able to keep up with others, leading to their wins looking very dominant. They have been consistent in most of their matches.

The matchup favors The Guard as they have performed better than Oxygen Esports. The former was also statistically ahead of Oxygen Esports during Split 2.

Head-to-Head

These teams have faced each other in the Upper Semifinals in the Mid-Season Face off of the VCT Challengers League NA on March 25, 2023. The Guard won the BO3 series by 2-1.

Recent results

The Guard's most recent match was against G2 Esports in the VCT Challengers League, where they won the BO3 series by 2-0. They have won four out of their last five matches.

Oxygen Esports' most recent match was against FaZe Clan in the Challengers League, where they won the BO3 series by 2-0 as well. They have won three out of their last five matches.

Potential lineups

The Guard

Jacob " valyn " Batio (IGL)

" Batio (IGL) Michael " neT " Bernet

" Bernet Jonah " JonahP " Pulice

" Pulice Trent " trent " Cairns

" Cairns Ian " tex " Botsch

" Botsch Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Coach)

Oxygen Esports

Yassin " Reduxx " Aboulalazm

" Aboulalazm Mitch " mitch " Semago (IGL)

" Semago (IGL) Logan " skuba " Jenkins

" Jenkins Andrew " Verno " Maust

" Maust Malkolm "bonkar" Rench (Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant esports enthusiasts can watch the match on Knights Arena's official Twitch as well as the official YouTube channel of Valorant North America. Another option is to tune into the watchparties carried out by streamers and pro players like Tarik and Subroza. The match will take place on June 9, Friday at 3 pm PDT/12 am CET (next day)/4:30 am IST (next day).

