The VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) EMEA League kickstarted on March 27, 2023, and presented a brand-new competitive stage. The tournament features all ten partner teams selected by Riot Games from the EMEA region. In a single round-robin style, the teams will play numerous matches. As the EMEA League will choose the three teams that will go to Masters Tokyo and VCT 2023, the stakes are more significant than ever. BBL Esports showed excellent comprehension and gameplay in their most recent encounter versus FNATIC.

During a competitive match against the LOCK//IN champs, the squad suffered a sad loss.

BBL Turko is poised and ready for the upcoming challenges in VCT EMEA League

BBL Turko plays with fine game sense and has assumed the position of Initiator for his side. With several impact kills and a couple of clutch plays, the player could steal the show on the opening map, Ascent, by himself. His presence on the map significantly influenced the match's pace and helped BBL Esports win consecutive rounds.

In a brief conversation with Sportskeeda, Turko cited his opinion on a few questions we had for him regarding VCT EMEA League.

Note: A translator was involved in the conversation with Turko.

Q. What do you think of your team's performance today?

Turko: We played well. The most recent champions we played against are an excellent squad. Like our previous match, we played well enough to win. I believe that we played well.

Q. Valorant's latest map release was Lotus. Mastery over which Initiator can be the most beneficial while playing Lotus?

Turko: Fade. You have three information-giving skills with the Agent, and you may also use the tugging ability to apply pressure on the location or anywhere else you want. So, playing Fade in Lotus truly makes sense.

Q. The strategy to fake a bomb site has been prevalent in the community. Do you think it is still enough to trick enemies in high-tier competitions?

Turko: It can entirely alter from one position to the next and one tactic to the next. If you know they are close to you, you can pretend to be them to murder more people than you usually could. So it is changing because of position, but it is usable.

Q. The first map went well, and the last one was very close. What is the most improved part of the team's gameplay?

Turko: The team feels more comfortable. We have better communication and a better understanding of the first and third maps. Because of this, we perform and feel better when we play on specific maps.

Q. Your playstyle in the Initiator role has been noteworthy and impactful. What should be the number one priority for an Initiator player?

Turko: In general, for this, making spaces smaller to gain more information. You can level down the number of deaths every round after you get more knowledge. Therefore I'll claim that gathering information and condensing space.

Q. What do you think about the EMEA League's competition level?

Turko: In the EMEA League, this is expected. Every squad and player here is deserving of their place. Playing is so much fun, and we genuinely love playing. Also, I think they like watching more than we do when we play. So far, everything is going smoothly.

Q. Your team will be playing against Na'Vi in the next match. How do you plan to prepare for the upcoming match-up against Na'Vi?

Turko: Firstly, as a team, we are working hard, and everyone is working hard. We are looking forward to that game. We are prepared for the challenge in this VCT EMEA League, but I need to get more involved in the game.

The level of competition in the VCT EMEA League raised the bar for all participating teams. The matches will entertain all live audiences and fans while keeping tabs on the live stream. Be sure to check Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

Poll : 0 votes