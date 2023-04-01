The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA League started with a bang on March 27, 2023. All ten teams Riot Games chose for the Valorant Partnership Program are present throughout the league (VPP). The top three spots in the next VCT Masters Tokyo and VCT 2023 will be seeded. In their second game of the EMEA League, BBL Esports faced up against LOCK/IN champions FNATIC. Both teams played exceptionally well, with BBL winning the first map but dropping the third in a tight contest.

The roster has immense potential and has garnered a massive fan base after their recent matches.

BBL Brave shares his insight after a close defeat against FNATIC in VCT EMEA League

BBL Brave primarily plays the Controller role for his team and has proven his place in the tournament. He has won crucial rounds and seized several opportunities to eliminate two or more adversaries. After BBL's game against FNATIC, Brave spoke briefly with Sportskeeda and responded to several of our queries.

Note: A translator was involved in the conversation with Brave.

Q. BBL's match against Karmine Corp was tenuous and lost. How do you think your team performed today?

Brave: We played well, and we could have been easily better. We made specific errors during the Karmine Corp game, and some mistakes were made again today. Nonetheless, we are aware of our blunders and will work to correct them so that, moving forward, we will be stronger. We did well today, but tomorrow we will do much better; I guarantee it.

Q. The match on Ascent went by quickly and resulted in a victory. What do you think went wrong in Haven?

Brave: In the first map, we played well. We did everything that we should have and did not miss any chances. But, on the second map, we were limited in our options, and I missed a couple of clutches I might have easily obtained. We were not satisfied with the second map since we could not accomplish anything further, but I am aware of what transpired.

Q. Which Controller can make the most of Gekko as an Initiator and why?

Brave: It's easily Harbor and Astra, as seen in the match with Karmine Corp against us.

Q. The teams have already adopted a double initiator team composition. Which Agent does your team prefer to take out at the earliest in high-stakes matches?

Brave: The decision to remove any Agent first could change from map to map. I cannot say one role directly or clearly.

Q. What is your opinion on the current level of competition in the EMEA League?

Brave: The competition is high level in this league. It is higher than what I expected. There isn't a favored team in sight. Any team may defeat any other group. We were the only team today, as we saw in the first game versus Na'Vi. There would be no favorite if we did not miss, similar to how we would play better. Any team may defeat any other group.

Q. Strategy aside, what can differentiate two teams with the same team comp?

Brave: Reactions and natural decisions during the game.

Q. Which area do you think your team needs to dedicate to improve more?

Brave: We need to get better at making decisions. We need to get used to playing with high standards. We occasionally make blunders while playing the game that we don't often make. We only need to keep playing the same game and become accustomed to it.

Q. Which Duelist player do you think is most challenging to play against as a Controller player?

Brave: Jett in the hands of cNed, Derke, and QutionerX. Derke was my opponent today, and it wasn't difficult for me. I don't believe I will experience any difficulties playing against Derke in the future if I don't currently.

Q. Which is more critical - quick rotation from sentinels or controllers?

Brave: If Cypher leaves his cam on one site, he can go to the other side and gamble. He can retract it. Thus I believe it is crucial to make such choices as a Cypher or the Sentinel role.

The VCT EMEA League has been an absolute show of power and in-game prowess. The games will undoubtedly amuse the live crowd and viewers at home following the live feeds. For the most recent information, check Sportskeeda.

