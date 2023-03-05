tarik Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Having optimized settings that suit your preferences and playstyle is extremely important in Valorant. However, with the number of options that are available in the Settings menu inside this title, zeroing in on the perfect ones can sometimes be difficult. This is where professional players' settings might be quite helpful.
Tarik "tarik" Celik is a Turkish-American Valorant streamer and ex-CS:GO professional. He is one of the only five North American players to have won a Counter-Strike:GO Major. He is also one of the biggest Valorant streamers right now, as well as among the most influential voices in it. This article will share tarik's mouse and video settings, crosshair information, etc.
Note: Some data has been procured from prosettings.net
Valorant settings and peripherals used by SEN tarik in 2023
The following sections contain all the in-game settings used by Tarik in Valorant:
Mouse Settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.471
- eDPI: 376.8
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Crosshair Color: #00FF00
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 2
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size:1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.797
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1680x1050
- Aspect Ratio: 16:10
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro
- Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Origins 60
- Headset: beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro
- Mousepad:Lethal Gaming Gear Venus
tarik was picked up by Sentinels as a content creator, and under its banner, he has grown tremendously. Given his talent as an FPS player, he has managed to stay at the top of the Radiant ranked ladder in North America.
After the crypto-thrower fiasco, he even started his own side league called Tarik Pro City, which is an exclusive platform for professionals and other experienced players to play ten-man custom games. These matches promise a much higher level of competition than the regular ranked experience in the title.
tarik usually plays Duelists in the game, locking on to Agents like Jett and Reyna to exploit his superb aim. If you believe your playstyle is similar to his, then emulating his settings will help you improve.