tarik Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Having optimized settings that suit your preferences and playstyle is extremely important in Valorant. However, with the number of options that are available in the Settings menu inside this title, zeroing in on the perfect ones can sometimes be difficult. This is where professional players' settings might be quite helpful.

Tarik "tarik" Celik is a Turkish-American Valorant streamer and ex-CS:GO professional. He is one of the only five North American players to have won a Counter-Strike:GO Major. He is also one of the biggest Valorant streamers right now, as well as among the most influential voices in it. This article will share tarik's mouse and video settings, crosshair information, etc.

Note: Some data has been procured from prosettings.net

Valorant settings and peripherals used by SEN tarik in 2023

The following sections contain all the in-game settings used by Tarik in Valorant:

Mouse Settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.471

eDPI: 376.8

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Crosshair Color: #00FF00

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 2

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size:1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.797

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1680x1050

Aspect Ratio: 16:10

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro

Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Origins 60

Headset: beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro

Mousepad:Lethal Gaming Gear Venus

tarik was picked up by Sentinels as a content creator, and under its banner, he has grown tremendously. Given his talent as an FPS player, he has managed to stay at the top of the Radiant ranked ladder in North America.

After the crypto-thrower fiasco, he even started his own side league called Tarik Pro City, which is an exclusive platform for professionals and other experienced players to play ten-man custom games. These matches promise a much higher level of competition than the regular ranked experience in the title.

tarik usually plays Duelists in the game, locking on to Agents like Jett and Reyna to exploit his superb aim. If you believe your playstyle is similar to his, then emulating his settings will help you improve.

