VCT 2023 has been immensely fun to follow so far. The year started off with one of the biggest Valorant events, VCT LOCK//IN, where franchised teams from all over the world competed in a single elimination bracket to be crowned champions. Fnatic had one of the most incredible runs and staged an insane comeback against LOUD to win the event.

Later, every region had its own leagues where a round-robin format took place over the course of eight weeks which was then followed by Playoffs. The three teams: DRX, LOUD, and Fnatic were seemingly going for undefeated runs. However, Fnatic was the only one who managed to do so.

Jett has been one of the most picked Agents in these events, and as VCT Masters Tokyo gets closer, these pros will be key to making a big difference. Below is a list of five Jett players to look out for at VCT Masters Tokyo.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

aspas, something, and three more Jett players who flourish at VCT Masters Tokyo

1) aspas

Erick "aspas" Santos is a Brazilian esports player who competes for LOUD. He has mainly filled the role of a primary Duelist and is mainly known for his extraordinary skill with Jett.

aspas joined LOUD in February 2022, and since then, he has been an integral part of its success. The team's biggest win was Valorant Champions 2022, Istanbul, where they finally defeated arch-rival OpTic Gaming in the Grand Finals.

LOUD has continued its top-notch performance in VCT LOCK//IN and the Americas League. aspas has continued to dominate in these competitions. He ended up with an ACS (Average Combat Score) of 246.7, the highest amongst all players in the Americas League.

2) something

Ilya "something" Petrov is a Russian esports player representing Paper Rex. He has mainly fulfilled the role of the primary Duelist, but also played as the Initiator Breach when needed.

something is Paper Rex's latest pic, and he joined the team in March 2023. Previously, he had made headlines after his record-breaking performance of 136 kills in a BO5 (Best of Five) series against FENNEL. Paper Rex is filled with cracked aimers, and adding "something" to the team pushed them to new heights.

With something on their side, the squad defeated their Pacific rivals, DRX, first in the Upper Final and then in a reverse sweep Grand Finals, making them the first VCT Pacific League Champion. something is a very skilled player who has benefitted from Paper Rex's chaotic playstyle. He had an ACS of 230.6 and was amongst the top three players in the league. He is also the only player to make Reyna work in a pro match.

3) Derke

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev is an esports player from Finland who competes for Fnatic. He has mainly fulfilled the role of a primary Duelist for his team.

Derke has been a part of Fnatic since April 2021. Despite the many roster changes, he has always posted top-tier performances at the highest level and is regarded as one of the best players in the Valorant pro scene. In fact, Derke's 'bald buff' is a commonly used phrase that indicates how being bald like him is seemingly an advantage for a player.

He is an explosive player who can snatch a round in his team's favor. Derke always delivers in matches and was pivotal in Fnatic winning VCT LOCK//IN. He had an ACS of 268.6 in the EMEA League, the highest among all players.

4) cNed

Mehmet Yagiz "cNed" ipek is a Turkish esports player representing NAVI. He has mainly fulfilled the role of the primary Duelist for the team but has also played as the Controller Omen when needed.

cNed joined NAVI in November 2022. He is considered one of the best Jett players in the world and renowned for his Operator skills. cNed has looked incredible with the experienced NAVI roster, and his joining the squad has pushed their potential even further.

cNed had an ACS of 226.1 in the EMEA region and made a huge impact by playing Yoru. He has established himself amongst the top players in the world and will definitely be a frightening force during VCT Masters Tokyo.

5) Sayaplayer

Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo is a Korean esports player who competes for T1. He mainly fulfills the role of the Duelists, as Jett and Raze, for his team.

Sayaplayer first made waves as 'Spyder' in NA in its T1 roster iteration. But he really blew up after joining The Guard, as the rookie team surprised everyone in the region and made it to an international event. Sayaplayer was an incredible Jett and would win many duels for his team.

In 2023, he rejoined T1 as it migrated its Valorant scene towards the Pacific region. Sayaplayer had an amazing performance throughout the Pacific League, posting an ACS of 236.0, putting him amongst the top two players in the region.

VCT Masters Tokyo will begin on June 11 by starting off with its group stage. The opening match will be between NA's Evil Geniuses and EMEA's FUT Esports.

