How to import cNed's crosshair code in Valorant (2023)

Valorant is on the rise as it's one of the most popular options in the FPS (First Person Shooter) online multiplayer genre of video games. The reason for this success can be attributed to its satisfying gunplay, unique weapon skins and most importantly its growing esports scene.

VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) 2022 proved that the game was truly a global esport. VCT 2023 began with its kick-off event LOCK//IN, where thirty-two teams were invited to face off against each other in a single-elimination bracket, meaning one loss would be the end of the team's run in the event. Amongst the thirty-two teams, thirty of them are franchised teams, whereas the remaining two are invited Chinese teams.

The participants were then divided into two groups, Alpha and Omega, where they had to win three consecutive BO3 (best-of-three) series in order to qualify for the next stage, which is the Playoffs. A total of four teams made it through - LOUD, DRX, NAVI, and Fnatic. Recently, the matchup between LOUD vs DRX concluded where LOUD won the BO5 (best-of-five) series with a 3-2 scoreline.

LOCK//IN has led to some incredible performances from both star players and rookies alike. While watching these matches, young and aspiring fans are always looking up to the best in the world. To become as good as they are, many feel that the very first step is to use the same crosshair as professional players.

Fortunately, Valorant's developers have made this process fairly simple. The article below will guide players on how to get the crosshair of EMEA superstar cNed in Valorant.

Valorant crosshair profile (2023) - NAVI's cNed

Mehmet Yagiz "cNed" ipek is an esports player from Turkey who currently plays for the team NAVI (Natus Vincere). Since he's the Operator player for the team, this leads to him taking on the role of Duelist in-game. Furthermore, cNed has also played as Sentinels agents like Sage and Chamber before.

Back in 2021, cNed and his former team, Acend, were among the top teams in the world as they went on to win the first ever Valorant Champions. The Grand Finals event was against fellow EMEA team, Gambit Esports, where Acend emerged victorious in the BO5 series with a 3-2 scoreline. cNed's gameplay was the driving force behind his team's success. He was the tip of the spear for Acend and always obtained great value with the Operator.

Unfortunately, cNed had a rough 2022 season as his team failed to qualify for even a single international event. In VCT 2023, he decided to join NAVI, which would comprise of the highly successful FPX (FunPlus Phoenix) core. cNed's addition has made NAVI one of the scariest looking rosters in the entirety of VCT.

Players can learn to play like cNed by using his crosshair profile code. cNed's crosshair profile code is as follows:

0;P;c;1;u;7FFFD4FF;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0

cNed's crosshair will be especially useful for players who prefer to use the Operator a lot.

How to apply cNed's crosshair to your profile

To import cNed's crosshair into the game, you need to access the Settings section and click on the Crosshair tab in the middle.

Crosshair Profile menu in-game (Image via Riot Games)

You must then click on the 'Import Profile Code' next to the 'Export Profile Code' option. The Import Profile Code option will be denoted with a downwards arrow symbol. Players can refer to the image above if they're having trouble locating this option.

Following this, copy the crosshair code given above and paste it into the Import Profile box. Once the code has been pasted, click on the Import option and the required crosshair will be visible on the screen.

How to import a new crosshair profile (Image via Riot Games)

Once the process is done, cNed's crosshair code will be available for use and can be further customized based on your individual preferences. Thanks to Valorant's wide range of crosshair settings, they can experiment with this to see what works best.

