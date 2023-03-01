When and where to watch VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Semi-finals

VCT LOCK//IN is set to begin its semi-finals stage. This was meant to be a kick-off event for VCT 2023. The main goal of the tournament was to introduce all the franchised teams and the Chinese teams to the viewers and fans of Valorant esports worldwide.

Thirty-two teams were invited to play in the event, out of which thirty are the franchised teams and the remaining two are Chinese teams. These teams were then divided into two separate groups of 16 teams each. The brackets were named Alpha and Omega brackets. The Alpha bracket started first.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports The Alpha and Omega brackets are complete but which two teams will head to the Grand Finals? #VCTLOCKIN The Alpha and Omega brackets are complete but which two teams will head to the Grand Finals? #VCTLOCKIN https://t.co/Ozibv2rZ0f

In the Alpha bracket, the two teams made it to the Playoffs. These are Brazil's own superteam, LOUD, and the South Korean tyrants, DRX. As for the Omega group, the two teams that made it out are both from the EMEA region. The two teams are EMEA's fearsome team, NAVI, and the top-tier Fnatic.

VCT LOCK//IN 2023, São Paulo semi-finals will being on March 12, 2023

The semi-finals of VCT LOCK//IN 2023 are slated to start on March 12, 2023. It will have the four remaining teams battling it out to gain the extra slot for their region for Masters 2023 and $100,000 USD.

However, one thing to remember is that the semi-finals will take place on two different days. The timings for the semi-finals of VCT LOCK//IN are as follows:

Thursday, March 2

LOUD vs DRX: 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10:30 pm IST

Friday, March 3

Fnatic vs NAVI: 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10:30 pm IST

Fans of their favorite teams can watch these LOCK//IN matches on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of Valorant Champions Tour. Another alternative is to tune into the several watch parties conducted by streamers and players.

LOCK//IN had a brutal format of single elimination wherein one loss would mean the end of a team's journey in the tournament. But this has led every team and their players to truly dig deep to make it through. Many incredible moments, from insane multi-kills to clutches to some nasty wall bangs, took place during the event.

The first semi-final is a matchup between LOUD and DRX. LOUD has maintained their World Champion status by making it out of brackets rather comfortably. The only opponent that pushed them to the limit was NA's NRG Esports, where the last two maps, Pearl and Fracture in the BO3(Best of Three) series, went into overtime. LOUD was, however, finally able to close it out with a 2-1.

DRX, on the other hand, hasn't had the cleanest run like LOUD did and has lost a map in every series they played. Their toughest opponent, however, was their Pacific competition, Talon Esports who were able to keep the matches very close. The matchup between LOUD and DRX is a difficult one to predict but viewers can expect to see some exciting stuff.

The second semi-final match is between NAVI and Fnatic. NAVI comprises the former FPX (FunPlus Phoenix) core with the addition of the European superstar player, cned. All the players on this team have won a title in VCT. Hence, viewers have come to expect a lot from NAVI, and so far, they've delivered. They've won and dominated all the teams they have faced in the bracket.

Fnatic is currently considered an EMEA superteam filled with some core players from the previous roster and a few new additions. Like NAVI, this team is expected to outshine every team they face, and they've managed to do so. They very easily took down the NA teams, Sentinels and 100 Thieves, and their toughest competition was perhaps Brazil's own FURIA, who took Fnatic to overtime in the first map, Ascent.

The matchup between NAVI and Fnatic is difficult to predict as both teams want to be in top-tier form. They must bring something special to the table on the day of the match to win.

The final day of VCT LOCK//IN will be March 4, as the Grand Finals will take place. A showmatch between streamers Tarik and frttt will also take place before the Grand Finals and will be played with the upcoming Agent, Gekko.

