Valorant's new Agent 22 will be named "Gekko"

Valorant Agent Pool will reportedly receive a brand new Agent named 'Gekko' shortly. With VCT LOCK//IN nearing its conclusion on March 4, 2023, fans may look at Riot Games revealing a new Initiator to the fans. While there has been no official reveals regarding this from the developers, a prominent source confirmed the new addition.

As of now, the title's Agent pool houses a total of five Initiator characters. Each comes with its unique abilities that help the team recon the enemy in some way or the other. The meta could look significantly different with another new Agent added to the pool.

Valorant to reveal new Initiator Gekko to the Agent pool with VCT LOCK//IN grand-finals

Prominent Valorant leaker and dataminer Mike, who also goes by the tag of @ValorLeaks on Twitter, revealed that the next Initiator coming to the Agent pool would be named "Gekko."

This Agent will come into the fold with the upcoming Act of Episode 6: Revelation. Fans can expect 'Gekko' to be released on March 7, 2023, with the conclusion of Act 1 and the beginning of Episode 6 Act 2.

As of the time of writing, the abilities and design of the Agent are still unknown, as Riot Games haven't revealed anything regarding this character yet. Mike also mentioned that the Agent would be revealed at the grand finals of the ongoing VCT LOCK//IN tournament.

Fans are extremely excited to welcome another Initiator to the pool. The last Initiator that Valorant received was Fade, and players were pleased to play to her abilities. She quickly took Sova's mantle of the leading initiating agent on many maps, as she shared a significantly less challenging skill ceiling.

Riot's tactical shooter is known for releasing strong Initiators, as the title has previously introduced Agents like KAY/O and Skye. With a sixth member coming to the class, players also anticipate a meta change.

Riot Games will introduce more Agents to Valorant in 2023

Riot Games has promised a total of three new Agents in 2023. Fans are excited to see what these Agents bring to the table as 'Gekko' will be the first of the three characters to come this year.

Knowing the possibilities, the wait for upcoming Agents becomes more exciting for fans as the Agent pool grows larger and stronger. However, every fan has an eye on the upcoming Initiator as it is yet to be seen how the character fits into the meta after the last changes made to the title.

