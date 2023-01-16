When will the next new Agent potentially go live in Valorant?

Riot Games have generously provided three Valorant Agents per year to the title, adding new and unique abilities for players to try out. Such additions also kept changing the meta from time to time. With that being said, the developers have been purposefully slow and methodical in the past few acts when releasing new Agents.

Each Agent has a set of abilities that no other character can mimic. Despite sharing the same roles in the game, these characters can have actions that define their existence in an exceptionally unique way. Since Harbor's release, the community has wondered if Riot will release another exciting Agent for their beloved title in the near future.

When can the next Valorant Agent be speculated to come out in Episode 6?

Fans expecting a new Agent with Episode 6 can follow the pattern of releases by Riot Games to have a clear understanding. While the very first Episode introduced three extremely powerful characters to the title, Riot has maintained a slow pace since Episode 2.

The title has received two new Agents each in Episodes 2 to 4 and a new map in 2 and 3. Episode 4: Disruption did not add any new maps to the pool. That being said, the last one has been remarkably methodical for Riot.

From darkness, revelation. Join us for Episode 6: REVELATION–kicking off Jan 10, 2023.

Episode 5: Dimensions only added a single Agent to the roster, the Controller Harbor. It also brought a new map to the title that was pretty much liked by the entire community.

On the basis of this pattern, one can expect a new Agent to come to Valorant in Episode 6 Act 3. However, fans must understand that this statement is complete speculation as Riot Games have not announced anything on an official note regarding a 22nd Agent yet.

What role will the upcoming Agent likely fill?

The stage is set. The stakes are clear. We must be ready.

Act 2 for the last two Episodes of Valorant did not add anything new to the title, but Riot did hint at taking a break during that period to focus on Agent changes and other updates. As far as the role is concerned, it can very much be a Sentinel.

These are obvious fan speculations judged by the pattern of Agents Riot has released over time. Episode 5: Dimensions also introduced a patch that significantly changed each Agent's playstyle. Chambers was at the top of the charts, as every Valorant professional player preferred his kit.

Riot nerfing Chamber changed everything, with Killjoy and Cypher returning to the meta. The developers also nerfed Sage, making her a more team-oriented Agent. Such a change could mean the Sentinel roster in Valorant could gain another member with a unique kit and add more flexibility to the role.

Episode 6 has introduced plenty of content to the title with a brand new map and a series of cosmetic items. But Riot hasn't given a teaser regarding a new Agent yet. Fans must be patient until the developers officially announce anything regarding this.

