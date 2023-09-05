Twitch streamer Quin69 claims Diablo 4 is better than Starfield, refunds the game live on stream

Twitch streamer Quintin "Quin69" completed his first playthrough of Starfield on September 5, 2023. As the credits rolled, the content creator discussed the game and compared it to Activision-Blizzard's Diablo 4. Quin69 did not hold back and claimed that Diablo 4 is superior to Starfield. The New Zealander said:

"Like, D4 (Diablo 4) is better than Starfield. And D4 is bad! You know?"

He then started jotting down the pros and cons of the space exploration game in notepad. Here's a list of some of his opinions:

Pros Cons Main soundtrack score Game-breaking and immersion-ruining bugs (everywhere) Aesthetic Loading screen simulator - zero immersion for sense of place, or weight of travel Characters are almost all bland and uninteresting Melee combat (is) awful Bullet sponge "hard" mode

"This game is that dog s**t that I want to f**king refund it" - Quin69 refunds Starfield after beating it, rejoices after getting his money back

Timestamp: 05:07:15

Quin69 decided to refund the Bethesda Game Studios title live on stream after criticizing it. Sharing some rather strong sentiments about it, the content creator remarked:

"How do I refund? I want to refund this game. It is that dog s**t! This game is that dog s**t that I want to f**king refund it. Uninstall this f**king trash from my computer. I'm going to try for the 25-hour refund, b**ch! I'm going to get the 25-hour refund right now!"

About an hour later, Quin69 noticed that his Steam balance stated that a payment of NZ$ 184.95 was pending. When he realized the platform had successfully refunded the game after 25 hours of playtime, the 32-year-old exclaimed with joy:

"Oh, wait! No way! Wait, it's not there anymore. Wait... (the streamer looks at his Steam balance) pending! NZ$ 184. Pending. Hey, how do I confirm that? Where do I confirm this? I think I got a refund! 'Your purchase has been refunded.' Yes, dude! That's what I'm f**king talking about! Yo, there we go!"

He then showcased the email from Steam confirming that Starfield had been refunded. Here's a snapshot:

Quin69 revealed that the game had been successfully refunded (Image via Twitch)

The streamer went on to say that Bethesda Game Studios "falsely advertised" their game:

"All right, to be fair, it was falsely advertised. The game isn't even f**king finished. It is a buggy mess and, yeah, let me tell you - you can still refund Starfield. That was it. How many hours of that game did I play? I can't even see. It was more than 24 hours. 25 hours (of) gameplay and they still refunded. Yeah, it's unethical. To be honest, it's unethical to promote that as a fully-finished game when it's clearly still in beta."

Timestamp: 06:33:25

Fans react to Quin69's clips

Over a thousand fans on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit commented on Quin69's review of the game, as well as his decision to refund it. Here's what they had to say:

In addition to Quin69, prominent variety gamer Ben "CohhCarnage" has also finished playing Starfield. He critiqued the main story, saying that it reminded him of "high school-level writing," which he found uninteresting and "not very engaging."