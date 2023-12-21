"Jesus Christ!" - Asmongold reacts to TheDanDangler's NSFW Twitch livestream

During a livestream on December 20, 2023, fans of Zack "Asmongold" asked him to check out Twitch star Danyell "TheDanDangler's" ongoing broadcast. According to some viewers, the content creator was "completely naked" on her channel.

After watching the broadcast for a few seconds, Asmongold hit back at his audience, arguing that TheDanDangler was not undressed. However, the Austin, Texas-based personality was shocked after seeing the IRL streamer pull out a blowtorch and exclaimed:

"That was a f**king blowtorch?! Oh, my god. Jesus Christ! Anyway."

"How are you guys getting fooled by this?" - Asmongold responds to viewers who claimed TheDanDangler was "completely naked" on her Twitch livestream

Two hours into his recent livestream, Asmongold was seen browsing trending posts on X (formerly Twitter). His attention was then drawn to a viewer who asked him to check out TheDanDangler's Twitch broadcast.

They wrote:

"Have you seen TheDanDangler's stream? She is completely naked on stream."

The One True King (OTK) co-founder began looking for the livestream on the Amazon-owned platform and said:

"Number one - of course, I've seen her stream. Like, of course! Number two - let me see if I can find it. This? She literally just pulled up... bro, are you 12? You can literally see that she is wearing a tube top. She is putting her fingers over it so you can't see it."

Asmongold slammed his audience for stating that TheDanDanger was "completely naked" during the broadcast, stating:

"She is not actually naked. Like, let's be honest. How are you guys getting fooled by this? What are y'all doing?"

Timestamp: 02:05:50

A few moments later, the 32-year-old remarked that people were getting "upset":

"Guys, she's not naked. 'It's so shameless.' I mean, who gives a f**k? Like, I don't know - people get so upset about this s**t. Like, if I see something like that, I'm like, 'All right. Well, I'm not going to watch that. It's boring.' Or whatever. Like, I can see people getting upset about it. 'It's just weird.' Yeah, who gives a f**k? That's my perspective."

Claiming that he was "not angry" by the situation, Asmongold added:

"Sorry, guys, I don't really have... I'm not really angry about this or, you know, mad, or something like that happened. 'Trigger the incels.' I mean, yeah. I guess so. I don't know, like, I feel like the people that get really upset about this kind of stuff - I think they're on the other side of the spectrum of the people that get really upset about, like, microaggressions. And, like, random jokes on the internet."

For those unaware, TheDanDangler is a well-known Twitch streamer, having 580,689 followers. The 24-year-old made headlines in January 2022 when she claimed that the livestreaming platform does "absolutely nothing for sick days" after her channel got banned.