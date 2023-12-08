"Everybody f**king knew it" - Asmongold reacts to Baldur's Gate 3 winning Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023

Baldur's Gate 3 has been named Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023. Numerous prominent internet personalities have shared their thoughts on the achievement, with Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" also chiming in with his views. The content creator hosted a nine-hour-long broadcast on December 7, 2023, and watched the entire award ceremony.

Before Timothée Chalamet announced this year's Game of the Year, Asmongold remarked:

"Everybody knows it."

When it was official that Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3 had won the flagship award at The Game Awards 2023, Asmongold exclaimed that "everyone knew" the CRPG (Computer Role-Playing Game) would take the title.

The Texan said:

"Hey! Yup, yup, yup! Of-f**king-course! Yup! What a surprise. Yup, a 100-f**king-percent. (A Twitch chatter comments on Swen Vincke's attire) 'A full armor.' Well, no, it's just the top. Imagine how f**king annoying it'd be to sit wearing this. Damn. Well, everybody knew it. Everybody f**king knew it."

Asmongold " very upset" at Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree not being revealed at The Game Awards 2023

Following the conclusion of The Game Awards 2023, Asmongold commented on the highly anticipated Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, not being revealed at the annual ceremony. He said:

"I've got to say - I was very upset that they didn't announce the Bloodborne or Elden Ring. I was really hoping for that, man! I was really f**king hoping for that!"

Timestamp: 09:25:20

The co-founder of One True King (OTK) then lauded the Geoff Keighley-hosted event by stating:

"But, it was a good show. It was a really good show. It was probably the best show they have ever put on. Like, I watch this s**t on stream every year. You guys know I watch it. You watch me watch it. But, yeah, this was really good, man. It was amazing! Like, I loved it."

Fans react to Asmongold's take on Baldur's Gate 3 winning Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023

Asmongold's clip quickly started trending on YouTube, with hundreds of fans weighing in. According to one viewer, Baldur's Gate 3 is not just the Game of the Year; it's also "one of the best RPGs ever made":

One fan claimed Baldur's Gate 3 is "one of the best RPGs" (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

One netizen was amused to see Larian Studios' CEO Swen Vincke's attire at The Game Awards 2023:

One fan commented on Swen Vincke's attire (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Here are some more fan reactions:

Some more pertinent fan reactions (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Not only did Baldur's Gate 3 win Game of the Year, but it also won five additional awards in multiple categories at The Game Awards 2023. You can learn more about it by clicking here.