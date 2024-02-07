What happened between Mizkif and Mitch Jones? Alleged assault controversy explored

Twitch star Mitch Jones has leveled serious allegations against One True King (OTK) co-founder Matthew "Mizkif," sparking a massive controversy in the streaming community. In a five-minute video uploaded on YouTube, Jones accused Mizkif of physically assaulting him, claiming that the altercation resulted in "lasting issues" for him.

He said:

"I need to talk about something pretty serious. This situation has been f**king me for months and I still have lasting issues from this situation - physically, emotionally, mentally - whatever. Career-wise, it's affecting my entire life."

The World of Warcraft content creator said doctors told him he might need surgery on "one of his arteries" and that he had a "concussion" as a result of the incident. He elaborated:

"Mizkif physically assaulted me to the point that I was told that I might have to have surgery on one of my arteries and I still have a concussion."

This article takes a deep dive into what Mitch Jones said about the alleged assault and looks at what netizens said about it.

"I got knocked out cold" - Mitch Jones claims Mizkif physically assaulted him

In a YouTube video titled, ".," Mitch Jones played a series of clips showing the injuries caused by the alleged assault. One of the clips showed the Twitch streamer with bruises on his neck and temple. He said:

"All right, so there's that (bruises on his neck). I guess I got sucked here (The streamer puts finger on his temple) first. I also have, like, swelling over here. I don't know. I got f**ked up. My brain hurts hella bad."

Jones then showed another video, which, according to him, was taken while he was undergoing a CT scan. Showcasing his broken tooth, the content creator said:

"The doctor is getting my head checked. Getting a CT scan. I have bruising from where Mizkif hit me. He definitely socked me in here, here, and here. Here (The streamer points to his temple) is where, I think, I got knocked out. And then, he choked me. I have bruising everywhere on my face. Hopefully, I don't have a concussion. Also... my tooth got f**ked up. I'll get that fixed, though."

Mitch Jones displays bruises on his body (Image via Mitch Jones/YouTube)

The 31-year-old then told his side of the story, claiming that he was at Mizkif's house when they had an argument. He said:

"I was at his house, we were arguing, and then, I asked him for a ride home. I get in his car, we're still arguing, and that's when we drive past this part of the neighborhood, where the camera caught the assault. And, I have the evidence right here."

Mitch Jones played security camera footage that showed the streamers driving Mizkif's Audi R8. The Texas native did not reveal the entire footage, instead showcasing two moments from the incident: one in which the car was seen stopping in front of a house and another in which he was seen sitting on the road.

During their argument, Mizkif accused Jones of "pulling him out of the car" and yelled:

"You're trash! Do you want to do it again? Huh? You said you can take me seven times. You even listen to yourself? You're drunk and on cocaine! I tried to talk to you as a friend, you're treating me like s**t! You make me want to kill myself! And all I can say is, 'F**k you!' And all you do is say, 'F**k you!' You treated me like s**t! You pulled me out of the car and said, 'Let's go.' You can't say, 'Let's go!'"

Meanwhile, Jones could be heard saying:

"What is wrong with you? You broke my tooth. You broke my tooth! I don't care, but you broke my tooth! I didn't think you would punch me."

The security footage video abruptly ended after this.

Mitch Jones shows doctor's note after Mizkif allegedly assaulted him

As the video continued, Mitch Jones claimed that the alleged assault occurred on September 26, 2023, and showed a doctor's note as "evidence." He added:

"I have all the evidence right here. This happened on September 26, 2023. I have the doctor's note right here when I went to the hospital and got multiple CT scans. I have post-concussion syndrome and I have sprain to my ligaments and my cervical spine. It's all right there in the paperwork."

Here are the screenshots of the alleged doctor's note:

Mitch Jones showcases the alleged doctor's note 1/2(Image via Mitch Jones/YouTube)

Mitch Jones showcases the alleged doctor's note 2/2 (Image via Mitch Jones/YouTube)

What did netizens say about Mitch Jones' allegations against Mizkif?

Mitch Jones' allegations against Mizkif were a hot topic on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. With more than 1,620 netizens commenting on the controversy, here are some pertinent reactions:

Comment byu/ADHD_MAN from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/ADHD_MAN from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/ADHD_MAN from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/ADHD_MAN from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/ADHD_MAN from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Redditor u/lulzchicken asked Jones to show the unedited footage of his altercation with Mizkif. Meanwhile, u/TomBromeo referred to the Twitch streamer as the "most un-credible person on the entire platform."

At the time of writing, Mizkif had not commented on the controversy. What he says remains to be seen.