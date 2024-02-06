"Upload the full footage" - Fans react as World of Warcraft streamer Mitch Jones accuses OTK member Mizkif of physical assault

Twitch World of Warcraft (WoW) streamer Mitch Jones dropped some jolting allegations against OTK co-founder and fellow streamer Matthew "Mizkif." As per Mitch, Mizkif allegedly physically assaulted him, causing multiple visible bruises on his face, neck injuries, and a broken tooth.

The WoW creator also showcased before and after footage of his altercation with Matthew and stated that his assault was so severe that Mitch was nearly required "to have surgery" on one of his arteries.

However, fans have reacted with skepticism to the allegations, with many asking the streamer to post the entire clip to provide a more transparent context to the audience:

"You might want to upload the full footage somewhere unedited so there's nothing left out and skepticism is removed."

"Victim Jones at it again" - Fans respond to the allegations made by Mitch Jones against Mizkif

The allegations made by Mitch Jones have sent shockwaves across the streaming community, particularly due to the extent of physical damage he received. Mitch stated that, along with nearly damaging his artery, Mizkif allegedly also gave him a "concussion," "choked" him, and "socked" him.

Even though Mizkif has had his fair share of past controversies as part of OTK, netizens across platforms seem to be siding with him, with many suspecting Mitch of being the instigator of the fight and subsequent sore loser afterward:

"Start a fight >>> Lose >>> Now the victim. Game of Jones >> Victim Jones at it again."

Others speculated the circumstances and possible drug intoxication under which Mitch allegedly started the physical tussle with Mizkif:

Noting the lack of footage of the actual fight, many sided with Matthew, stating that Mitch is seeking "sympathy" and that the video makes him look "pathetic":

