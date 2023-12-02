OTK's 5 biggest controversies of 2023

One True King (OTK) was founded by Zack "Asmongold," Rich Campbell, Tim "Esfand," Tips Out, and Matthew "Mizkif," with Nick "nmplol" joining them later. The media organization has been wildly successful since its inception.

In March 2022, OTK was named "Best Content Organization" at the Streamer Awards. In June 2022, the company announced the establishment of a content studio in Los Angeles.

However, One True King has also seen its fair share of controversy. In 2022, Mizkif was placed on leave, and Rich Campbell resigned owing to sexual assault charges. The group faced a fresh set of contentious activities as BruceDropEmOff left the group, and the organization was hit with a defamation lawsuit.

Here are five of the biggest OTK controversies in 2023.

5 biggest OTK controversies of 2023

1) Reddit user extensively critiques OTK's game expo

Redditor u/ShadowBomber posted a well-versed and extensive self-described "Constructive criticism about OTK's Games Expo."

Among the various points mentioned, the user stated issues regarding the excessive running time of the Games Expo and the cast making dressing choices that were "sloppy" while pointing out that fellow member Tectone was wearing a plain tank top on stage.

u/ShadowBomber concluded by stating that, even though the opinion is personal, they didn't like One True King's style. The community seemed to acknowledge and agree with the criticism, with over 1,300 upvotes in the Asmongold subreddit:

2) BruceDropEmOff leaves OTK

Contentious streamer Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" joined One True King in March 2022. However, he ended his membership by resigning in January 2023. The reason was cited by him as being the backlash he received after being in contact with Mizkif, who had been embroiled in sexual assault allegations.

After appearing in Mizkif's stream, he asked his fans their opinion on his membership with One True King. He stated that his reputation within his community was being hurt as many showcased disapproval of his association with OTK and Mizkif in particular. Therefore, he wanted to distance himself from Matthew and the organization.

Things got even more awkward as Bruce allegedly received messages from Mizkif, which he strictly condemned and refused to reveal to his audience.

3) xQc goes off at OTK

One True King's Tectone called Félix "xQc," Adin Ross, and Kai Cenat "overrated streamers" while on a live stream with fellow member Nick "nmplol." in January 2023 while the pair were doing a hot sauce challenge. Tectone also stated that xQc's audience consisted of "young parasocial younger kids."

He stated:

"xQc just has a bunch of young parasocial younger kids. He streams every day so they can't break the parasocial addiction"

Unsurprisingly, xQc did not take kindly to the insult, going off at the streamer and the OTK as a whole, implying that the organization always "stacks" the members as, according to him, they do not hold value individually:

"I don’t think I have seen any of these motherf**kers in any clip to add anything of value when they are alone and they are on their own channel. It’s always a bunch of motherf**kers c*m stacking"

4) Publishing an open letter to Twitch

One True King published an open letter to Twitch, citing "years of anti-creator policy." Further, the letter discussed the insurgence of newer platforms, referring to Kick and Rumble and the end of "the days of Twitch holding sway over live streaming."

The strong-worded letter also explored the struggle of small creators due to the newly formed brand guidelines in June, which received backlash from all corners of Twitch due to its extensive impact, including restrictions on burned-in video and audio ads in streams.

The bold letter, advocating for small and big creators alike, resonated with the audience and further solidified the public's criticism of Twitch's policy update:

5) AdrianahLee sues Mizkif and One True King for defamation

Adrianah "AdrianahLee" filed a defamation case against the organization and three other content creators, namely Mizkif, Maya Higa, and CrazySlick, following the sexual assault allegations against CrazySlick.

There were also allegations of a cover-up against Mizkif. Even though the group had obtained a third-party investigation and cleared Mizkif of directly being involved in a cover-up, Adrianah sued them for defamation.

This bombshell was dropped by Kick streamer Destiny and was then reported by DramaAlert, which further cemented it as a public ordeal.

One True King member Zack "Asmongold" recently talked about everything he believes is wrong with Twitch and claimed that the platform's culture has become "corrosive."