Why is BruceDropEmOff considered a controversial personality?

Former Twitch streamer Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" has had a sensational career so far. Due to the 23-year-old's contentious Just Chatting streams, he has been subjected to multiple bans from the platform. His offensive comments have even had him banned afresh within just a few days of getting unbanned. A recent controversy with fellow streamer Kailen "KaiCenat" has added to his notoriety.

Let's take a look at Bruce's career highlights and find out why viewers and fellow content creators consider the Kick streamer a controversial figure.

Who is BruceDropEmOff? His notorious rise to fame explored

BruceDropEmOff was born on September 23, 2000, in Riverdale, Georgia, United States. The American streamer joined Twitch in 2016 and gained hundreds, and eventually thousands, of followers through his IRL and NBA 2k streams.

He began focusing more on Just Chatting streams in 2020, and that is when his follower count really started to blow up. In 2022, he streamed a total of 2,139 hours in this category. His fanbase grew at an exponential rate, and his viewership only seemed to increase with every broadcast. It wasn't long before he gained a million followers on Twitch.

In March 2022, he joined the popular group One True King (OTK), which boasts Twitch superstars like Asmongold, Esfand, and Mizkif. The organization won the "Best Content Organization" prize at the 2022 Streamer Awards. However, serious allegations of homophobic and racist behaviour as well as s*xual assault were leveled against its co-founders in late 2022, after which Bruce received backlash for his continued association with the organization.

On January 24, 2023, BruceDropEmOff left the group, and his followers reacted positively to his decision. However, things were not so amicable between him and Mizkif. As per Bruce, he received "weird" texts from the OTK co-founder, and he expressed how uncomfortable he felt with the situation:

"Me wearing my heart on my sleeve, giving folks chances and s**t. I'm the only one to blame for that. That's me. Literally, the only one to blame for that. I'm not going to expose the messages because he's saying s**t that I don't even want to speak on, in the messages... It's weird as f**k."

Only a few days after, on January 26, 2023, his alternate Twitch account "offmepordecurb'" was banned for alleged racist remarks. He chose to stream on his main account some time later. Twitch considers this "ban evasion," so he was banned there as well.

Returning to the platform on February 27, 2023, after a month-long ban, he immediately embroiled himself in yet another controversy by holding up a sign that read "f*ck dem…” and a box of crackers during his livestream. He was banned from Twitch for this action, his third ban overall.

A few months later, BruceDropEmOff went live with American rapper and singer-songwriter Darryl "DDG." They argued in relation to their ongoing online feud, and Bruce made homophobic remarks against the latter's stylist. Soon after, he received his fourth and final Twitch ban, which means he is banned from the platform indefinitely.

Expand Tweet

While streaming on Kick, BruceDropEmOff went on a tirade against American social media personalities and the hip-hop duo Island Boys. He made some homophobic remarks in an explosive rant:

"And, I don't know what the f**k is going on in the world. Why n****s is even entertaining? G*y a*s n****s. Like, them n****s are f**king g*y!... Firing squad, now!"

In a more recent controversy, X user @PLZHELPKARDY tweeted screenshots of BruceDropEmOff's private messages, which contained offensive and derogatory remarks against ultra-popular streamer Kai Cenat, YourRage, and even American rapper Lil Yachty.

The images show that he allegedly referred to Lil Yachty as "a f**got" and called Adin Ross a "cr**ker." He also took shots at popular content creators like IShowSpeed, which drew severe backlash. Afterwards, KaiCenat and BruceDropEmOff unfollowed each other on X.

BruceDropEmOff calls Lil Yachty "a f**got" (Image via X)

He also posted a screenrecording of the messages, which can be found here.

Although his content remains as contentious as ever, BruceDropEmOff has accumulated 312,648 followers on the streaming platform Kick, with 9,119 of them joining in the last 30 days.