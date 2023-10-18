"Bruce doesn't deserve a platform" - Fans react as Kai Cenat and BruceDropEmOff unfollow each other amid recent controversy

The friendship between Twitch star Kai Cenat and fellow content creator Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" continues to deteriorate, as the internet personalities have unfollowed each other on social media amid their recent controversy. For context, BruceDropEmOff's private messages, in which he dissed Cenat, Adin Ross, Lil Yachty, and others, recently got leaked online.

Cenat expressed his dismay with the situation, stating that he no longer wanted to be associated with BruceDropEmOff or be his friend. The Streamer of the Year added that the Kick star should seek therapy.

On October 17, 2023, an automated account on X (formerly Twitter) that goes by the name @BigStreamAlerts informed the community that Kai Cenat and BruceDropEmOff had unfollowed each other. Drama Alert eventually shared the news on their official handle, with one fan commenting:

"Bruce doesn't deserve a platform."

What happened between Kai Cenat and BruceDropEmOff? A brief overview of the streamer drama

It all started on October 11, 2023, when X user @PLZHELPKARDY posted a series of tweets revealing BruceDropEmOff's private direct messages. In one screenshot, the Kick streamer threw shade at Kai Cenat's acting skills by bringing up his short movie, Global Pursuit.

He also used a homophobic slur to refer to American rapper Lil Yachty, writing:

"Now n****s want to go into acting like ain't been acting. IDC (I don't care), Cailou, on god, I'm not watching that s**t. Man, though (laughing emoji). Yachty a f****t, too. He called me when they dropped it to ask me to be on it. Friday."

In another screenshot, BruceDropEmOff requested that posts about Adin Ross and Cheesur be removed and used a derogatory term to describe the pair. He also mentioned Darren "IShowSpeed":

"Remove every post talking about Adin, Cheesur. Them lame cr**kers. That Speed s**t showed it all. MFs is about to do the craziest s**t to stay relevant. Now, Kai (is) playing CS. Lol, MFs are d**k riders. Yo, NGL (not going to lie), check my inv (invite)."

Kai Cenat addressed the controversy during a livestream on October 13, 2023, expressing his displeasure with BruceDropEmOff's comments. He asserted that he didn't want to be the streamer's friend anymore, claiming he was "dangerous":

"I don't want to be your friend no more. I don't want to be associated with you no more. I don't, I don't give a f**k what you got going on. Because it is dangerous to have a n***a like that in my circle."

Three days later, on October 16, 2023, BruceDropEmOff reflected on the controversy and took accountability for offending Cenat. Explaining why he expressed such sentiments in the private messages, the former One True King (OTK) member said:

"You know, hurt people hurt people and say hurtful things, and at the time of those things when they were said? I can definitely say from the actions of other people behind closed doors, I was hurt."

Fans react to the streamers unfollowing each other amidst their recent fallout

The automated account's update about the streamers has elicited quite a lot of responses. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent comments:

One fan expressed their sadness by writing, "It's over." Meanwhile, another community member believed it was "only a matter of time" before Kai Cenat and BruceDropEmOff unfollowed each other on social media.