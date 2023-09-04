"That s**t was definitely taking a mental toll": Kai Cenat says he will "never" host another DYK livestream

On September 4, 2023, Twitch star Kai Cenat announced that he would "never" host another fan-favorite DYK livestream. For those unfamiliar, the acronym refers to the trio collaboration between Kai Cenat, Josh "YourRAGE," and Bruce "BruceDropEmOff." However, things started to fall apart when BruceDropEmOff discussed his friendship with the other two streamers.

During a livestream on June 7, 2023, Bruce criticized Kai Cenat and YourRAGE by saying:

"No, it's not L RG, me and Rage, I've been on Rage longer bro, and it's not L Kai either. It's just L content creation, bro. L f**king - only wanting to call people when it's for content. All four of them n***as call my phone when I was streaming."

Earlier today, the Streamer of the Year claimed that he would "never" host any more DYK livestreams. He elaborated:

"I'll be honest, chat. I'm not going to lie, bro. I would never, like, it's just being, like, looking at it from a mature perspective - I would never do a DYK stream ever again. Due to the fact that bro, at the time when everything was going on - bro, that s**t was definitely taking a mental toll on, like, you know..."

"He said that he didn't like being a part of it": Kai Cenat explains why he would "never" be hosting DYK streams moving forward

Kai Cenat continued the conversation and referred to BruceDropEmOff's comments about being a member of the trio. He said:

"Like, Bruce ain't f**k with it, bro! Like, he ain't f**k with it and he said that he didn't like being a part of it. And this ain't a third. So, why would I want that to happen again, bro? I'm good off that. You feel what I'm saying?"

The New Yorker added that his decision not to host DYK streams in the future was not motivated by "hard feelings" toward anyone:

"Ain't no, like, hard feelings to anybody, or anything like that. But I just wouldn't do it again, bro. You feel me? After that whole s**t, bro, I just can't! I just can't. I just can't, my boy."

