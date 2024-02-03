What are the allegations against 21 Savage? Entire Adin Ross controversy explained 

Popular American-British rapper 21 Savage has again become embroiled in a new controversy. Yesterday (February 2), the rapper appeared on Kick streamer Adin Ross's livestream in Los Angeles. However, the stream quickly became rife with drama, culminating in accusations of cheating against Adin by the end of the broadcast.

Around 5 hours and 20 minutes into the stream, the pair engaged in a card game with a substantial sum of money at stake. The objective was to select the card with the higher value. However, it seemed that 21 Savage's team mishandled the deck of cards, slipping in a marked card that would assist the rapper in identifying the card with the queen.

Watch the entire VOD of their steam here (reuploaded to YouTube):

What happened during the 21 Savage and Adin Ross stream?

Adin Ross' stream yesterday garnered significant attention due to 21 Savage's involvement and the subsequent allegations of cheating. During their card game, while Adin was momentarily distracted, a member of 21 Savage's entourage discreetly signaled the marked card, suggesting that he chose it.

21 Savage, having seen the pointed card, swiftly picked it up while Adin was focused on the screen. He then revealed the card to the streamer, which turned out to be a queen, meaning that the rapper had won the wager ($250K). Watch the clip here:

Adin Ross finds out that the cards were rigged

The drama didn't end there, of course. As all of this unfolded, the live chat quickly caught on and began spamming accusations of cheating during the broadcast. Fans also shared clips of the mishandling of the cards and the subsequent actions on social media platforms.

Adin Ross was notified of this by one of his friends who was present in his house. The streamer then checked the card and confirmed that the one chosen by 21 Savage indeed had a mark on it. Watch his reaction here:

Naturally, Adin quickly confronted the rapper about it, who denied having any knowledge of the marked card. Sometime later, the streamer left Adin's house.

Did Adin Ross get back his money?

There have been further updates regarding the drama today, February 3. During a FaceTime call with Kai Cenat on the latter's Twitch stream, Adin revealed that 21 Savage indicated the involvement of the individual who tampered with the card.

Furthermore, the streamer revealed that 21 Savage had paid him a whopping $250K. Whether this money was a compensatory payment or simply the return of the wager he won is unclear. However, Adin did win a wager before the card game against 21 Savage.

21 Savage hasn't spoken about the situation since it happened yesterday. However, he recently appeared in Kai Cenat's stream and won another wager of $300K. No suspicion arose on that occasion since it was simply over a game of Madden NFL 24.