“Got caught in 4K" - 21 Savage under fire for allegedly cheating during Adin Ross' stream, wins $250K

American-British rapper 21 Savage is under fire following accusations of cheating during Adin Ross' recent gambling livestream. The pair had teamed up earlier today (February 2) and were seen playing a card game with significant wagers involved. At one point, when 21 Savage was down $400K, suspicions arose as he seemingly selected a card that appeared to have been marked from the opposite side, potentially aiming to swindle Adin out of $250K.

Fans were quick to notice the misconduct, flooding the live chat with accusations of cheating. Subsequently, the clip gained viral traction on X.com. One user wrote:

"got caught in 4K."

What happened during Adin Ross' stream? 21 Savage allegedly caught cheating

Adin Ross seems to frequently find himself amidst controversies, and his recent stream has become the stage for yet another drama, with 21 Savage at the center of the controversy this time.

Notably, 21 Savage was trailing by $400K. In a bid to reverse his fortunes, it seemed that one of his associates discreetly signaled to him the presence of a marked card, indicating it was a Queen.

This incident occurred while Adin briefly glanced away at his screen. However, since the livestream was ongoing, viewers in the chat witnessed the interaction. Fans also captured and clipped the moment, sharing it on X.com:

Adin initially seemed unaware of the alleged cheating. However, one of his friends appeared to have noticed the suspicious act and later brought it to Adin's attention. Watch the clip here:

This development was shocking given that earlier in the stream, Adin Ross had generously expressed his intention to use any winnings from the game with the rapper to buy a car for one of his team members or family members:

Fans react to Adin Ross and 21 Savage's stream

Fans were the first to catch wind of the entire scheme. Since then, a flurry of reactions has ensued, with the majority of people condemning the rapper for his deceitful actions. Here are some of the relevant reactions:

Coincidentally, this isn't the only betting moment the rapper has been involved in. 21 Savage recently secured a massive $300K win during Kai Cenat's livestream, engaging in a 1v1 battle in Madden NBA 24.