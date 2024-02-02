“Trying to steal content” - Sneako fires shots at Adin Ross for streaming with Mike Majlak, calls it “politics”

Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" and fellow content creator and YouTuber Mike Majlak eventually teamed up for a collaboration over a stream. However, their initial plan for an in-real-life (IRL) stream on February 1 was postponed, as Mike revealed that he prioritized joining Adin Ross' stream instead of Nico's. Mike said this (during Adin's stream):

"I was supposed to do a Sneako stream tonight. Sneako and N3on. I committed to it and I told Todd that I was doing it and Todd was like, 'Oh, you know what? Adin needs you tonight.' Outta nowhere."

During Nico's most recent stream, he expressed dissatisfaction with Adin's stream with Mike, as he had initially planned to stream with Mike that day. Nico also commented that such actions could be perceived as content theft:

"Trying to steal content."

Sneako unhappy with Adin Ross' recent stream with Mike Majlak

Sneako and Arab, another content creator, were spotted together in an IRL stream as they made their way to meet Mike Majlak, the co-host of the popular ImPaulsive podcast. This happened a day after Nico was initially scheduled to stream with Mike.

While talking about Adin Ross' stream, Nico commented:

"Basically, I was supposed to have Mike Majlak yesterday (February 1) and he cancelled last minute and it was to go on Adin's stream"

He added:

"There's all these like, streaming politics that play. I think that sh*t is gay, to be honest with you. Like, trying to steal content to get back and stuff like that."

When Arab asked him if he indeed felt it that way, Nico responded:

"That's exactly what it was. It's manipulation and be like, 'Oh you did that, you're collabing with him, well, here I am collabing with',"

Arab responded by stating that Mike confessed to being more loyal to Adin, as he is closer to Adin than to Nico. However, Nico reasoned that if someone gives their word, they should honor it:

"If you make plans with someone, you're like, 'Oh, I'm loyal to you, whatever, but I also committed to doing another stream'."

Fans react to Sneako's comments

The post was shared by one of Nico's verified fan pages on X. Here are some of the top reactions there:

Another streamer who has been feuding with Adin Ross is Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on." However, recently, N3on attempted to reconnect with Adin, only for Adin to hang up the call on him.