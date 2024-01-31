"The damage has been done" - Adin Ross hangs up on N3on after latter tries to reconnect with him

Kick streamer Adin Ross seemed disinterested when his former friend and fellow streamer Rangesh "N3on" attempted to reconnect with him over call. Previously, the duo frequently appeared together on streams but have since grown apart, especially after N3on began a relationship with Sam Frank.

During his latest Kick stream, Adin received a call from Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako," who mentioned that someone wished to have a conversation with him. Sneako said:

"Somebody wants to say 'Hi' to you."

After realizing it was N3on who was on the other side of the call, Adin quickly hung up. The streamer remarked:

"The damage has been done"

Adin Ross refuses to "accept" N3on following the latter's breakup

Kick streamers Adin Ross and N3on drifted apart primarily due to the latter's relationship with fellow content creator Sam Frank. Adin was among many who appeared to disapprove of the bond between the two. However, since their breakup, N3on likely felt compelled to reconnect with his old friend.

Adin, however, stood his ground and swiftly rejected the call. Though he didn't react on the phone, he later expressed his feelings, stating:

"Yeah bro, so now that he has broken up with his girlfriend, I'm just supposed to accept him in my arms right? Y'all are f**king stupid as f**k. No. That's not how it works. The damage has been done."

He also hinted that his beef with N3on's girlfriend, Sam Frank, was also among the reasons he wants to distance himself from N3on:

"Sh*ts already been said to her (Sam Frank). She already knows so much about me bro, I'm not even gonna speak on it. Just leave me the f**k alone, bro. All my secrets, all my group secrets and sh*t, they know everything. I'm good off that bro. Let's not even talk about it. I'm so good off that."

Fans react to the Adin Ross and N3on situation

The clip of Adin hanging up on N3on was shared on X via a verified Kick platform clips page. Here are some of the comments made there:

As mentioned earlier, N3on has officially confirmed his separation from his girlfriend, Sam Frank. He also stated the reason, citing a recently surfaced screenshot alleging that Sam had cheated on him when he was having surgery.