“I also have my loyalty” - Mike Majlak explains why he turned down N3on and Sneako in favor of streaming with Adin Ross

Mike Majlak, the popular YouTuber and content creator, made a special appearance on Adin Ross' stream, the popular Kick streamer and co-owner. However, during the stream, he disclosed that he had initially planned a collaboration with Rangesh "N3on" and Nico "Sneako," but ultimately decided to prioritize joining Adin when the opportunity arose.

Majlak is currently in Miami, the same location from which Adin streams. Therefore, it was only logical for him to drop by and chat with Adin during his livestream. Speaking about why he snubbed N3on and Sneako, he said:

"I also have my loyalty.”

Mike Majlak reveals snubbing N3on and Sneako for Adin Ross

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross' latest livestream (February 1) featured two of the most popular creators, Richard "FaZe Banks" and Mike Majlak. For those unfamiliar, Majlak has his own YouTube channel called Mike Majlak Vlogs (2.6 million subscribers) and is a co-host on Logan Paul's ImPaulsive Podcast.

During their conversation, Majlak disclosed to Adin that he had initially planned to meet up with controversial streamers N3on and Sneako on the same day but ended up prioritizing spending time with Adin instead:

"Yo, can I uncover something real quick? I was supposed to do a Sneako stream tonight. Sneako and N3on. I committed to it and I told Todd that I was doing it and Todd was like, 'Oh, you know what? Adin needs you tonight.' Outta nowhere."

He expressed his surprise on facing both the schedules streams on the same day:

"I was like, 'Oh that's weird.' The one f**king night I f**king plan to do a stream with someone else, 365 days out of the year, the one night I plan that stream (Adin's stream clashed). But I will say this, I have something planned that I will do tomorrow and I had something planned that didn't work out tonight, but I also have my loyalties."

Fans react to the Mike Majlak clip

The clip of Majlak discussing why he snubbed N3on and Sneako was shared by a verified streaming clips page on X. Here are some of the notable reactions there:

Fans react to the clip (Image via X)

Speaking of Adin Ross, the streamer isn't on the best terms with N3on. The pair have been engaging in online feuds for several months. However, yesterday, January 31, the latter attempted to reconnect, but Adin promptly hung up the call on N3on.