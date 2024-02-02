"Never coming over again" - Fans react as 21 Savage gets frustrated by Adin Ross' viewers sending questionable donation messages

The British-American rapper 21 Savage has embarked on a tour to team up with prominent live streamers. His most recent appearance occurred during the stream of Kick streamer and co-owner Adin Ross. However, the stream ended up experiencing several awkward moments, one of which arose when Adin decided to activate his text-to-speech (TTS) feature.

The TTS feature functions by having a fan's message read aloud through an auto-generated voice when they donate. Naturally, this also empowers fans to send messages that can be strange and sometimes offensive.

During 21 Savage and Adin Ross' stream, an $1 TTS message appeared, stating:

"21 can you stroke that c*ck for me, daddy?"

Naturally, the rapper was left irritated by the bizarre message and quickly directed Adin to turn off the TTS feature:

"Turn it off."

Expand Tweet

The clip was shared on X, garnering a lot of troll-worthy reactions. One user wrote:

"21 never coming over again."

"The whole mood changed" - Fans left in stitches after Adin Ross botches up TTS moment with 21 Savage

Fans react to the questionable TTS donation (Image via X)

21 Savage stands out as one of the most popular rappers, distinguished by his Twitch page with over 121K followers. Additionally, he made an appearance in Adin Ross' latest stream earlier today, on February 2.

The stream naturally included several noteworthy moments, one of which occurred when Adin Ross decided it would be a good idea to turn on the text-to-speech feature, essentially allowing viewers to send whatever message they wanted.

Adin probably should have anticipated what was about to happen, given the troll-worthy nature of the internet. Once the questionable donation dropped in, Adin was forced to quickly turn it off.

The clip, of course, ended up being rather comical, with 21 Savage clearly vexed by the message and Adin trying to save face. Here are some of the notable reactions to the clip:

Fans react to the viral clip (Image via X)

Fans can't get enough of 21 Savage's comical reaction (Image via X)

This wasn't the only viral moment involving 21 Savage and a streamer. Last week, he collaborated with popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat and won a $300K wager after defeating Kai in Madden NFL 24.

If this wasn't enough, Kai ended up destroying his setup after losing the bet.