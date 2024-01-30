"21 made bro quit" - Fans react as Kai Cenat posts cryptic tweet after losing $300,000 bet

After Twitch superstar Kai Cenat lost a huge bet against British-American rapper 21 Savage, the former posted a mysterious message bidding "Goodbye," leaving fans bemused. The two had been playing Madden NFL 24 with other popular streamers as part of a collaborative stream. The two celebrities decided to wager large sums of money on these games, with Kai eventually losing a $300,000 bet.

This comes after the streamer destroyed his setup by smashing it against his monitor and going off on a tirade. Many netizens ridiculed the streamer's actions, stating that 21 Savage had managed to make Kai ragequit:

"21 made bro ahh quit"

"Just do another subathon" - Fans react as Kai Cenat posts mysterious message after losing $300,000 bet against 21 Savage

Twitch star Kai Cenat can often be seen collaborating with fellow celebrities on his streams. He collaborated with Nicki Minaj in December 2023 and Druski and Offset for his 7 Days In simulated jail stream.

However, after his misfortune during his collaboration with 21 Savage, the streamer posted a message on X on January 30, 2024, bidding "goodbye" to his fans, borne out of his frustration after losing the massive sum of money.

Netizens took this opportunity to tease the streamer for his loss, with one netizen asking Kai to bet with him next so that he can acquire a car:

Popular streaming sphere personality @scubaryan_ suggested that Kai should bet on a house while playing Madden:

One netizen said that the streamer should simply do another sub-a-thon to make up for his losses. For reference, the streamer broke the record and became the most subscribed creator on the platform in March 2023:

"Just do another subathon"

Users also mocked the streamer for his treatment of his setup after his disappointing loss against 21. On the other side, some fans called his antics "dramatic" and stated that he can afford to lose this otherwise significant sum of money since he is a millionaire:

Although it is a huge sum of money, it may hurt the streamer's wallet, considering his huge net worth. Kai Cenat is currently one of the most popular streamers on Twitch and is said to live a luxurious lifestyle, with his earnings for 2023 being anywhere between $2 million and $12 million.

The streamer has never been shy about showing off his pricey car collection, including a Mercedes-Benz AMG E63, a Lamborghini Urus, and a custom-made Cadillac Escalade, to name a few.