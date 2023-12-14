"Ain't no way": Fans go gaga as Twitch star Kai Cenat announces he'll be hosting Nicki Minaj in upcoming stream

Twitch star Kai Cenat has taken to X, formerly Twitter, to announce that he will collaborate with rapper Nicki Minaj on his upcoming livestream on the platform. While this is not the first time that Cenat will interact with the musician, their latest collaboration appears to be a promotion for her recently released album, Pink Friday 2, which was launched globally on December 8, 2023.

Considering how Cenat is known to collaborate with hip-hop artists and rappers, Nicki Minaj’s upcoming appearance in his livestream is not surprising. Fans of the musician and the streamer have naturally reacted to the news with a lot of enthusiasm, flooding social media with anticipatory comments and replies.

One X user couldn't believe that Nicki Minaj decided to appear on Cenat's Twitch broadcast, writing:

"Ain't no way"

Expand Tweet

Another user hyped up the livestream, saying it will be "one for the books."

Expand Tweet

FaZe Blaze congratulated Cenat on his collaboration with such a famous rapper, saying it was "huge."

Expand Tweet

Nicki Minaj x Kai Cenat: Date, Time and everything you need to know about the collab

Nicki Minaj and Kai Cenat have interacted online before. Viewers may remember that the streamer appeared on an Instagram Live broadcast with the rapper only a few months ago. The collaboration kind of went sideways when she appeared to reprimand him for being rude and seemingly hung up on him.

Expand Tweet

As mentioned before, Cenat has a history of collaborating with rappers, having had extensive interaction with popular personalities like NLE Choppa and Offset. The former even took part in the recent seven-day jail stream that Offset bailed on, causing much friction between the two.

However, the most popular singer on Cenat's list of acquaintances is probably Drake, who even called the content creator up when he was reacting to his new album. What's more, many fans speculate that one of Drake's songs from his new album has a direct reference to the streamer.

With Nicki Minaj slated to appear on his broadcast in a couple of hours, fans have come out in droves to react to the announcement on X.

Here are some reactions from social media:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Viewers looking to catch Nicki Minaj on Kai Cenat's stream will need to tune in to his official Twitch channel at about 9 PM EST (6 PM PT) on December 13, 2023.