Kai Cenat upset that popular rapper Offset did not join his jail stream

Kai Cenat's popular 7 Days In series started with a bang a couple of days ago, but the Twitch streamer has vocally expressed frustration after Offset did not join the stream. The rapper was scheduled to participate in the seven-day jail stream and was even included in the promotional trailer released a few days before the start, but it appears he has yet to honor the deal.

The 7 Days In started on October 27 and, as the name implies, is slated to go on for a full week with all the participants simulating a jail. The list of creators and popular personalities set to join is quite long, and the trailer mentioned big names such as NLE Choppa and Druski to be part of the stream.

As such, Kai Cenat is the one behind the proceedings, and clips of him airing out his frustration that Offset did not come on the day that was agreed upon have been doing the rounds on social media.

"Pulled out last minute": Kai Cenat says popular rapper Offset pulled out of his seven-day jail stream just before his scheduled appearance

Expand Tweet

As one of the most popular streamers in the industry, Kai Cenat has seen consistent growth on his Twitch channel over the last couple of years. With tens of thousands of regular viewers, he has been awarded the Streamer of the Year Award at the Streamy Awards two years in a row.

Known for collaborating with many popular singers, rappers, and other celebrities, Kai has featured Offset on his stream on multiple occasions. Fans were obviously looking forward to seeing him appear on the stream, but it appears he has pulled out last second.

Kai Cenat himself appeared upset with it, and in the clip, can be heard saying:

"Offset was scheduled to come today. He pulled out last minute. He told me he was going to do it today, but pulled out last minute. Hell!"

Fans have echoed the frustration, while others pointed out that as a popular rapper, he may have other important obligations. Here are some viewer reactions from X, formerly Twitter, where the clip has garnered a lot of attention.

Expand Tweet

Viewers reacting to the clip (Image via X)

Fans of Kai Cenat have been tuning in to watch the 7 Days In marathon stream in the tens of thousands. Here is a list of all the participants and more information on the jail stream.