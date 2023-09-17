"This man never misses a chance": Netizen accuses Offset of cheating on Kai Cenat's livestream, Cardi B responds

A clip from Twitch star Kai Cenat's recent 24-hour livestream has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), with a netizen accusing American rapper, Offset, of cheating on his wife, Cardi B. X user @FearedBuck posted a minute-long clip, highlighting Offset's body language. Furthermore, the community member noticed the musician going upstairs at Kai Cenat's house, allegedly with a woman.

Expand Tweet

@FearedBuck wrote:

"Apparently, Offset was cheating on Cardi B on Kai Cenat stream. This man never misses a chance."

Cardi B responded to the viral news earlier today. According to her, people were "faking things," which was "embarrassing." The 30-year-old tweeted:

"Exactly… the fact that they had to watch a 24-hour stream to fake piece things together is embarrassing! They some do bads, lmao."

Expand Tweet

"All the way cap" - Kai Cenat responds to netizen accusing Offset cheating on Cardi B, fans chime in

Kai Cenat issued a statement in response to @FearedBuck's viral post on September 17, 2023. He provided clarification about the situation, stating:

"This is all the way cap. He was trying to duck smoke from us, drowning him with water + the people that came in my room were his team that was there for the release of the music video. At least, go back and watch the stream to see what’s going on bro, we had an amazing fun night together don’t start saying anything."

The Twitch streamer responds to the viral accusation. (Image via X)

At the time of writing, @FearedBuck's tweet has garnered over 6.1 million views and 34,100 likes. One viewer joked that Offset was "caught in 4K":

Online community sharing their thoughts on X user @FearedBuck's viral post 1/3 (Image via X)

According to X user @NevaMiss24, Offset was not unfaithful and pleaded with the online community to stop spreading rumors. They added:

"Offset wasn't cheating bro, quit trying to spread rumors and break up a family. Thats his assistant trying to help him out with the music video and albums."

Online community sharing their thoughts on X user @FearedBuck's viral post 2/3 (Image via X)

Drama Alert also posted the incident on their official handle:

Expand Tweet

Here are some more pertinent fan reactions:

Online community sharing their thoughts on X user @FearedBuck's viral post 3/3 (Image via X)

This isn't the first time Kai Cenat has found himself in the middle of a celebrity controversy. On September 13, 2023, Solána Imani Rowe, better known as SZA, expressed her displeasure with the Streamer of the Year's community for brigading her on Instagram.

Expand Tweet

The 22-year-old Twitch personality slammed his fanbase's antics while sympathizing with the Grammy Award-winning musician's sentiments.