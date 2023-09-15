"Lot of y'all n****s is weird and parasocial" - Kai Cenat responds to SZA's recent comment about his fans

On September 15, 2023, Twitch star Kai Cenat responded to American singer SZA's recent statement about his fans. For context, on September 13, 2023, Solána Imani Rowe, popularly known as SZA, posted an Instagram comment expressing her displeasure with the streamer's fanbase for spamming her and requesting that she "unblock" him.

SZA wrote:

"Honestly, y'all (are) being annoying about everything, even in this comment section is why I no longer log in or post, or talk. Y'all n****s are weird and exhausting. If it's not dropping music, I can't f**k with it. Lol, be safe."

Cenat concurred with the Grammy Award-winning musician's post, calling his audience "weird and parasocial." He remarked:

"Okay, chat. A lot of y'all n****s in this motherf**ker - everything that SZA has put in her comment, in that little paragraph - 100% I agree with! A lot of y'all n****s is weird and parasocial, my n****a! Okay?"

"Don't be saying this is my fault" - Kai Cenat calls his community out in response to SZA's recent statement

Before beginning his special 24-hour broadcast with rapper Offset, Kai Cenat took the opportunity to respond to SZA's Instagram comment. Claiming that his fans needed to go "outside a little bit," the New Yorker said:

"I feel we need to get more recognition than y'all deserve. You feel what I'm saying? Because I feel, at times, you know, the chat be so pumping and anybody can come into this motherf**ker - that sometimes you're not able to, you know, just be outside a little bit. Just be outside a little bit. You feel what I'm saying?"

A few moments later, the Streamer of the Year slammed his fans, branding them "weird and parasocial." He asserted that SZA is one of his favorite musicians and that he admires her talent:

"For anybody who doesn't watch my regular stream or my stream on a regular (basis), bro, I'm not going to lie - SZA is in my top three, my favorite female artists right now! 100%. I show love to SZA whenever she drops; I genuinely f**k with SZA! You feel me? So, I express it on my streams. Okay?"

Cenat further criticized his fans' antics, claiming that he does not encourage them:

"But, when y'all go to her f**king comments sections, y'all n****s look so f**king stupid! And, don't be saying this is my fault because I don't encourage y'all to do that s**t. I don't encourage y'all to do it."

The 21-year-old added:

"I genuinely f**k with SZA, bro. So, anytime you do something, I'm always going to show her love, like, no matter what! You feel what I'm saying? No matter what! Y'all can call it glaze or y'all want to do. It's cool. Whatever y'all want."

Fans react to the streamer's address

X (formerly Twitter) user @Kaimafiaupdates' post about Kai Cenat's comments has received quite a lot of attention. Here's what netizens commented:

Kai Cenat is a prominent Twitch personality and the platform's third-most-watched English-speaking content creator. He currently has 6,968,644 followers and averages over 77k viewers per stream.