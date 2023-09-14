"This is bulls**t" - Asmongold highly skeptical of aliens revealed at Mexico Congress UFO hearing

During a livestream on September 13, 2023, Zack "Asmongold" commented on the viral news regarding aliens being revealed at the Mexico Congress UFO hearing. For those unaware, on September 12, 2023, two "non-human" corpses were showcased at an official event hosted by the Mexico Congress. The mummified specimens were presented by Jaime Maussan, a Mexican urologist and journalist.

Asmongold discovered the information while browsing his official subreddit during his broadcast. Right off the bat, the Austin, Texas-based content creator was highly skeptical about the claims and remarked:

"'The Mexican government unvieled alien bodies in a public hearing.' No, they didn't. This is bulls**t. I'm not even going to waste my time with this. This is ridiculous. 'They show something.' It's not an alien."

Viewers call Asmongold "ignorant" for his take on alleged aliens revealed at the Mexico Congress UFO hearing, streamer responds

As mentioned earlier, Asmongold was browsing his subreddit during his livestream when he came across the news about the alleged aliens revealed at the Mexico Congress UFO hearing. After calling the information "bulls**t" and "ridiculous," one Twitch chatter commented that the streamer was being "ignorant."

They wrote:

"There was, infact, a UAP hearing in Mexico yesterday and there were bodies on display, and they also displayed x-rays on those bodies. Whether it's simply a government distraction or actually true is up to you to decide but choosing to dismiss the fact that this hearing actually did happen is being willing ignorant."

Timestamp: 03:27:45

The One True King (OTK) co-founder doubled down on his sentiments, stating:

"I know that the Mexico hearing for aliens happened. I just dont think there are any aliens. Like, is it really that hard to imagine? I think it's totally fake. Yeah, it's that simple. I think it's totally bulls**t. Yeah, I'm sure that they showed something. But, I don't think it's aliens."

His attention was then drawn to another viewer who claimed that his opinions were "wrong." He responded:

"'Well, you're wrong.' Okay. All right. We'll see."

Fans react to the streamer's take

The Twitch streamer's take on the sensational news has elicited over 660 reactions in the YouTube comments section. One fan concurred with him, claiming that the aliens were "no way" real. Meanwhile, another community member joked that mummified corpses were "cute and tiny."

Here's a snapshot of some pertinent comments:

YouTube community discussing the Twitch streamer's take on the alleged aliens (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold is a renowned internet personality who began his online career on YouTube posting World of Warcraft-related guides. He now livestreams on his alternate Twitch channel, Zackrawrr, which has over 1.4 million followers.