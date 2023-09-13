"Those are mutated cats": Mexico Congress alien bodies video goes viral sparks wild reactions online

On September 12, 2023, in Mexico City, a pair of alien corpses was exhibited at the Congress. The event was presided over by renowned journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan and was co-hosted by the nation’s scientists and UFO experts.

As per Marca, the alien corpses were reported to be “non-human” and were allegedly unearthed at Cusco, Peru, by Maussan himself. Not only that but the specimens are believed to be more than 1000 years old each.

In fact, during the event, Jamie Maussan told all the attendees that his latest alien findings were studied and analyzed by a Mexican university before they were put on display.

As soon as the images and videos of the event went viral, netizens came up with wild reactions. In this regard, an X (formerly Twitter) user commented under @Travis_in_Flint’s tweet that aliens "can't be that small" and jokingly asserted that those are not alien corpses but rather "mutated cats."

“Mexico is unboxing aliens”: Viral clips of alleged extraterrestrial specimens at Mexico Congress triggers meme fest on the internet

At the recent Mexico Congressional hearing, government officials unveiled two boxes containing “non-human” alien corpses. These were allegedly discovered in 2017 in Cusco, Peru, by journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan, who has been studying extraterrestrial phenomena for years. It was broadcasted live on television, making many believe that the Mexican government indirectly confirmed alien existence.

The specimens were exhibited live for the public to see and are reportedly more than a millennium old. The event was hosted by Maussan in association with the Mexican government, scientists, and other UFO experts. The historic exhibit was also attended by Ryan Graves, the Executive Director of Americans for Safe Aerospace and ex-U.S. Navy pilot, who allegedly spent years of his life and career searching for proof of extraterrestrial life.

According to HITC, the specimens that were displayed in windowed boxes had a pair of arms, legs, and eyes, a head, and three fingers on each hand and foot, and resembled humans in tiny form. Since the photographs and footage from the video surfaced on social media, users have had hilarious reactions, with many joining the ongoing meme fest.

As per Wion News, the extraterrestrial skeletons are mummified specimens and have been examined by experts at the Autonomous University of Mexico or UNAM, where “non-human” DNA evidence was retrieved using the radiocarbon dating method.

In fact, Jamie Maussan addressed the guests and visitors under oath that his findings were real and proved that extraterrestrial creatures once existed. Marca reported that as per Maussan, the specimens were not part of “our terrestrial evolution” nor were they discovered from a “UFO wreckage.” Instead, the corpses were dug out from diatom (algae) mines in Peru and were later “fossilized.”

Interestingly, the event was also attended by Abraham Avi Loeb, the Director of the Harvard Astronomy Department and the writer behind the UFO theory “Oumuamua” (based on the name and hypothesis of the first interstellar object to pass through the solar system), via video call. He requested the Mexican government to permit international scientists to conduct further research on the specimens and investigate potential alien existence.