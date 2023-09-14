"Bro loves the word f**k" - Kai Cenat and Fanum getting featured in rapper Offset's new music video leaves fans amused

Twitch streamers and AMP members Kai Cenat and Roberto "Fanum" have secured yet another notable gig. The two content creators, boasting impressive followings of 6.9 and 1.5 million, respectively, have made cameo appearances in popular rapper Offset's latest music video, "Fan." Offset and Kai share a longstanding connection, with the former having previously joined one of the latter's live streams.

The unexpected appearance of Kai and Fanum in the song's teaser video has sparked a wide range of reactions. One fan, in particular, pointed out the stark amount of 'F-bombs' the duo used and remarked:

"Bro loves the word f**k."

Fans react to Kai and Fanum's cameo (Image via @Kaimafiaupdates/Twitter)

Kai Cenat and Fanum make cameo appearances in Offset's new project

Popular streamer Kai Cenat and Fanum, an up-and-coming one, jointly appeared in Offset's latest music video titled "Fan." Prior to this release, the rapper had already revealed a 53-second teaser featuring his verses in the song. Today, on September 14, Offset dropped the teaser music video, which included the two streamers.

The complete song is set to be released this Friday, September 15. Fans appear thrilled at the prospect of witnessing the participation of the two prominent figures in the music video.

Expand Tweet

Offset recently found himself embroiled in a controversy involving Kai Cenat and another rapper, SZA. Kai openly admitted to having a crush on SZA and discussed the matter with Offset during a live stream, during which the latter gave the 'green light' to proceed.

Unfortunately, this discussion resulted in Kai's fans inundating SZA's Instagram with messages. Consequently, SZA blocked Kai, as she felt her online experience was being disrupted by the constant influx of messages.

What did the fans say?

Fans have expressed various reactions to Kai Cenat and Fanum's recent cameo appearance in the music video teaser. It remains unconfirmed whether they will also appear in the full video. In response to the clip, fans have said the following:

Fans react to the duo's feature (Image via @Kaimafiaupdates/Twitter)

This month has seen Kai involved in more than one significant event. On September 9, he debuted in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023. Remarkably, during the match, the streamer managed to score a goal, although it was ultimately disallowed following an offside decision.