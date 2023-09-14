"Leave her alone": Kai Cenat calls on his supporters to stop talking about SZA after recent Instagram debacle

In a recent livestream, popular Twitch star Kai Cenat asked his viewers to stop berating the singer and songwriter SZA. Last week, the streamer had tried to slide into her DMs after talking to the rapper Offset, who helped him come up with a pick-up line to use. Sometime later, Kai told his stream that he could not send his celebrity crush any more messages. While talking about it, viewers and fans started trolling him by saying that he had been blocked.

Kai Cenat was quite disappointed, and the clip of his reaction went viral on social media, resulting in a lot of his fans sending her messages over social media. The Twitch streamer was clearly not happy with his fans berating SZA, and he reprimanded them in a recent livestream:

"Leave her alone my n****. Leave her alone. If no one else is going to say it, I will. Leave her the f*ck alone."

Did SZA block Kai Cenat on Instagram? Drama explored after Twitch streamer calls out fans berating the singer

While talking to Offset on stream last week, Kai made it clear that he had a massive celebrity crush on SZA, and with the help of the rapper, he sent her a DM on Instagram. For those unaware, the social media website recently started an "invite" policy for direct messages.

This limits the number of DMs that can be sent to someone if they do not have the sender on their follower list. This is what had happened to Kai Cenat, but when he realized that he was not able to send another message, he believed that SZA had blocked him. To that end, fans started spamming her Instagram posts and asking her to "unblock Kai," causing the singer to rebuke them on her page.

It seems that Kai Cenat was also not happy with the way things were going down and called out his fans for doing so. After telling them to stop berating SZA, he went on to clarify that he was not blocked and that even if he was, what they were doing was unacceptable:

"She did not block me. And even if she did block me? It's okay, bro!"

He also accused his fans of being too parasocial:

"Y'all be telling me I am parasocial? N****, it's y'all n****s! You feel me?"

Here are a few fan reactions to the clip, with many viewers weighing in on the situation:

Kai Cenat recently defended his title to become the Streamy Award winner for the Streamer of the Year title two times in a row. The 21-year-old has seen a meteoric rise to fame in the last few years, becoming one of the faces of Twitch, with tens of thousands of fans regularly tuning in to watch him stream.