"That's actually a W": Kai Cenat reveals the CEO of Rumble bought him and IShowSpeed a house in Miami

In a recent livestream, popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat revealed to his viewers that the Rumble CEO bought him and YouTube star IShowSpeed a house in Miami that they could use as they pleased. Calling it a "W," the Streamer of the Year seemed quite excited to share the news with fans, who were also hyped to hear that the duo now has a house in Miami.

It appears that the CEO of Rumble, Chris Pavlovski, bought the property to show his appreciation for the effort they've put into the Rumble-exclusive The Kai 'N Speed Show, which created quite a buzz among fans since its announcement a few months ago. Kai Cenat was quite ecstatic while sharing the news and said this to his viewers during a recent stream:

"Okay, let me just go ahead and say something, bro. Shoutout to the Rumble CEO, shoutout to the CEO of Rumble. Um, whenever I am in Miami they got us a new house that we could just go by. Me and Speed, a house that we could just go to whenever we want and it's ours, bro. That's actually a W"

"We are not going to be moving in": Kai Cenat makes it clear that he and IShowSpeed are not moving to the house in Miami

Expand Tweet

Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed's onscreen friendship and camaraderie are very popular among fans of both streamers. While the latter is banned on Twitch, the two have co-streamed multiple times, uniting their fan bases. IShowSpeed, in fact, went viral a couple of days ago after he trolled Kai on Rumble by constantly farting on camera.

Naturally, when the two announced that they would be collaborating on a show that was being produced for Rumble, fans were quite excited. The monthly The Kai 'N Speed Show is basically a three-hour-long collaborative livestream. The first three episodes consisted of the duo doing adventures and IRL streams, while the fourth and most recent one was an indoor conversation in the UK.

Timestamp 14:39

The episodes have each accrued several million views on Rumble, and it appears that the CEO thanked Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed in kind by buying them a house in Miami. However, Kai did make it clear that they would not be moving in. He said:

"No we are not going to be living in there, we are not going to be moving in and sh*t like that. It's just for us, our sh*t. That's probably the best news I had in the past week, bro. That's actually amazing, bro. A whole house?"

Here are a couple of fan reactions to the news, with many congratulating Kai Cenat and praising Rumble for such a deal.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

IShowSpeed had quite a disappointing showing at the recent Sidemen Charity Match. KSI even took to trolling the YouTube streamer on X (formerly Twitter), taking credit for being the reason for his apparent retirement.